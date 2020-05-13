Denton police found 20 bullet shell casings after responding to a report of gunshots early Tuesday in the 200 block of Inman Street, according to a police report.
Several callers reached Denton police around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report hearing 12 to 20 gunshots at the Forum at Denton Station apartments. The report says some callers were able to provide descriptions of individuals running from the scene.
At least three apartments and 10 vehicles were struck by bullets, according to the report. One caller said he was awakened at that time when a bullet went through his bedroom window. Another said a bullet hit his mounted television.
The report says callers also reported significant damage to walls and sliding glass doors. No suspects nor injured parties were found and officers are still investigating.
Other reports
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A 48-year-old man allegedly ripped out about a handful of his stepfather’s beard during an argument Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says officers could hear yelling coming from inside the home as they approached around 3:28 p.m. The suspect had allegedly been drinking, went into a spare room to check on his mother, then became aggressive and tore the door off its hinges.
He told officers he checked on his mom because he believed his stepfather was attacking her. She told officers this wasn’t true, and her husband said he was in the living room.
An argument ensued because the older man didn’t want his stepson to destroy the house, according to the report. The argument turned physical and the suspect allegedly pulled on his stepfather’s beard. Officers observed a handful of beard hair on the ground by the front door.
The 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly individual.
2600 block of South Mayhill Road — Police arrested a 46-year-old woman around 2:42 a.m. Tuesday after she allegedly attacked an older woman while looking for her husband, according to a police report.
The man’s 67-year-old grandmother opened the door to someone who was knocking loudly and repeatedly, the report says, and the suspect allegedly pushed her way in and attacked the older woman. Officers observed abrasions on the older woman’s face consistent with scratch marks.
The report says the suspect denied going into the house and said the older woman came at her. She also admitted to having at least five drinks during the day, according to police. She was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.
1200 block of West Oak Street — A man reported his $800 mountain bicycle stolen from the parking garage of his apartment building, according to a police report.
He told officers he last saw his bicycle secured with a lock in the garage around 10 p.m. Tuesday. It was gone when he went to check on it around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, but the lock was still there. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.