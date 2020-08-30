A man called police Saturday evening after a box containing $25,000 in cash was stolen out of his truck, according to a police report.
The man withdrew the money from a bank at 10 a.m. and noticed the box, which he placed in the passenger side of his truck, was missing at 2 p.m, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Other Reports
6000 block of West University Drive — An 18-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a house, according to a police report.
A man called police to inform them he was following the two after seeing them exit a vacant house and jump over its gate. He continued following them and updated police on their location until officers stopped them at the intersection of North Masch Branch Road and West University Drive.
Police contacted the owner of the property, who wanted to press charges, so the two were arrested on charges of criminal trespass. While at the jail, police searched the man and found a check and social security card that did not belong to him. Police contacted their owners, the report states.
1400 block of Margie Street — A man called police Saturday evening to inform them his girlfriend started hitting him following a verbal argument between them, according to a police report.
Police arrived and reported observing a small amount of blood on the man’s hand and a scratch on his chest. They spoke to his girlfriend over the phone, who said she pushed him to get out of the house but didn’t hit him. She initially didn’t want to meet police in-person, the report states, but eventually agreed to return to the residence. The man began a verbal altercation with her after she arrived. Police advised them to separate for the night and no arrests were made, the report states.
3100 block of Town Center Trail — A man fled police Saturday morning after they responded to a call from him and identified his vehicle as stolen, according to a police report.
The man called police wanting to make a report to officers. When they arrived, they received an alert that the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Police went to detain him after learning of the stolen vehicle and he fled the scene on-foot. The vehicle was recovered and police believe they know the man’s identity, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.