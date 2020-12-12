A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly used a friend’s driver’s license to enter a bar, buying alcohol illegally and getting punched in the face after dancing with a man’s girlfriend, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A at about 1:54 a.m. when they saw a bouncer removing the man from a bar. He wasn’t wearing a shirt and had a bloody nose, officers observed, and was also belligerent and flailing his arms and legs around. Police approached and detained him.
Initially, the man said he was dancing with a girl, but then told the officers he was dancing with friends when a man punched him in the nose unprovoked, the report states. He then told officers once again that he was dancing with a girl, and that she happened to be the man’s girlfriend.
Police observed the man’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that his speech was slurred. When they went to check his ID, a driver’s license fell out of his wallet that didn’t belong to him, and police believed he used it to enter the bar illegally and buy alcohol, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
300 block of Mill Street — A man allegedly pepper-sprayed his girlfriend before strangling her and driving off in her vehicle Friday night, according to a police report.
The girlfriend’s mother called police to report her boyfriend had attacked her and damaged multiple doors, the report states. When officers arrived, they spoke to the girlfriend, who said the two had been arguing at about 6 p.m. and that he came at her after yelling, leading her to push him. He then allegedly grabbed a can of pepper spray and threatened to use it on her. She told him to do it because she didn’t think he actually would, the report states.
After spraying her, the woman said, the man went outside to put things in a vehicle and she locked the door on him. He allegedly proceeded to kick down the door, and once inside threw her phone on the ground, breaking it, and choked her, throwing her on the ground after releasing her, the report states. He also damaged another door in the residence during the assault, his girlfriend said, and drove off in her vehicle.
Police reported the incident as assault on a family member impeding breath or circulation, interference with emergency request for assistance, and criminal mischief between $100 and $750. An investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was allegedly forced to leave a bar and police detained him twice within the span of two hours, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 12:51 a.m. when they observed the man being escorted out of a bar, but holding on to the door while arguing with staff. They detained the man, who told them he was punched twice in the face by staff, though police did not observe any visible injuries on him, the report states.
Staff told police the man attempted to cut in line for the bathroom so they tried to remove him from the bar, resulting in a physical altercation in which one staff member’s forearm was injured. Officers removed the man from handcuffs after multiple people offered to take him home safely, the report states, but he allegedly refused to leave and was taken to the patrol car. Police observed the man appeared to be intoxicated, and after speaking with him again, released him to a sober person.
About an hour later, police observed the same man pounding on the door of the bar and detained him once again. He allegedly told police he came back to confront the staff member who assaulted him, and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.