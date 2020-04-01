Wednesday was Census Day, the day used as a milestone in a process that will stretch into mid-August.
By Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated 33.5% of Denton households had responded to the census.
City residents exceeded the state rate of 31.3% but lagged behind the county and national response rates.
Governments use census data to decide where to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the coming decade. Money goes toward more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.
Information also helps more local governments determine where legislative districts should be drawn, among other decisions.
According to Census Bureau estimates, only 66.1% of Denton residents responded during the most recent census in 2010. People are able to respond to the census online, over the phone or by mail.
Most households were meant to receive detailed information on how to respond sometime this past month.
On April 16, the bureau is scheduled to begin roughly two months of counting groups of people living at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other large facilities.
Beginning April 29, the bureau will spend three days counting people experiencing homelessness.
From May 27 through Aug. 14, workers will try to count all homes that haven’t responded.