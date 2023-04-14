A Senate bill filed last month in Austin could give Texas cities control over setting safe speed limits in certain residential areas.
The legislation, which has a companion version in the House, would allow cities to lower speed limits along residential streets to 20 mph where the current speed limit is considered unsafe. It is aimed at lowering fatalities for pedestrians, said state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, who authored the bill.
“We recognize that there’s been an increase in road fatalities that were speed-related,” Alvarado said. “That is the main driving force behind this bill.”
Higher speeds on the road increase the risk of pedestrian death, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. At 23 mph, the risk of death is 10% and jumps to 25% at 35 mph, the study found.
In short, the bill would grant cities the same authority as counties if passed. Current state laws permit cities to lower the speed limit to 25 mph only after conducting costly traffic studies, and this bill would help bypass this requirement, Alvarado said in a hearing last month.
During a hearing, Kathy Sokolic, chairwoman of Central Texas Families for Safe Streets, recounted how her nephew, Ben, was hit by a driver near his home when he was 9. He died five years later from crash-related injuries. The speed limit near his family’s home, in a planned community, was 30 mph, which she believes was too high for an area with many children and recreational amenities.
“I want Texas cities to be allowed to set safe residential speed limits and design neighborhood streets where kids can safely live their whole childhoods,” Sokolic testified.
However, critics believe the bill is too broad, said Rachel Hale, who represented the Texas Eagle Forum during a recent hearing. The group brands itself as a conservative and pro-family organization.
“I am normally in favor of local control; however, this gives the cities the unilateral power to lower speed limits on highways, which are not designated part of the state highway system, down to 20 mph,” Hale said.
She also said this bill is an effort by Vision Zero, a project that aims to lower traffic deaths in Dallas and other cities, and could “make people so miserable that they switch to mass transit, walking or biking.”
Other opponents of the bill asked lawmakers to clarify what is meant by “residence district,” which is referenced in the bill as the type of area where a traffic study would not be needed before lowering the speed limit.
The bill moved out of the Senate’s transportation committee last week and awaits a vote from the full Senate.
