A Senate bill filed last month in Austin could give Texas cities control over setting safe speed limits in certain residential areas.

The legislation, which has a companion version in the House, would allow cities to lower speed limits along residential streets to 20 mph where the current speed limit is considered unsafe. It is aimed at lowering fatalities for pedestrians, said state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, who authored the bill.

