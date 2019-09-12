James W. "Bill" Giese is remembered by those who knew him as a reserved man who spoke with authority, a man dedicated in his causes.
Giese, 94, died in his home on Sept. 5.
A certified public accountant, professor at several universities and past member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, Giese retired as professor emeritus from the University of North Texas in 1985.
In 2018, the DISD Giese Professional Support Services Building was dedicated in his honor.
His predilection toward silence might have been the reason several people close to him couldn't pin down exactly when they'd met. He shifted from acquaintanceship to friendship or more seamlessly to the point that many could hardly narrow the beginning of their relationship to a particular decade.
After the 2003 death of his wife Jean, Giese spent the final 14 years of his life married to Judy Giese. She described her husband as a generous, tolerant man who believed education was the key to one's achievement in life.
She said he taught her how to weigh both sides of a question and also notice if each side had equal value. He wanted people to talk rationally about their differences and felt people who could work together lived lives that made a difference.
Charles Stafford, current vice president of the Denton school board, said the two served on the board during a time of increasing enrollment, declining property values and decreasing state funds — a perfect storm for bad finances in a school district. He said he admired Giese for a number of reasons, one of which was his ability to help DISD through that troubled time without unnecessarily raising taxes.
"Bill was just one of those people you meet once in a lifetime who had more integrity in his little finger than the rest of us will ever see," Stafford said.
Virginia Gallian, who taught in Denton schools for 25 years and also has a district building named after her, said Giese was a go-to person in the community who could really help public education.
"I think we have a charge to carry on his dream," Gallian said. "To help people; help the community."
She remembered him as someone who was curious about what put somebody on the right path toward an education and worked toward helping others toward that path.
Judy Giese said no public memorial is planned for her husband. In response to his wishes, she said a celebration of life will be scheduled later in the fall, the details of which are still up in the air.
On the day he died, she said he was in his favorite chair planning to take his morning nap, as he did most every day. He was probably planning to read after he woke up, she said.
"Let's just say he never woke up from his nap in this world," Giese said by phone Thursday afternoon. "I really think he did it his way."