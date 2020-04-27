Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth are calling for a chance of severe storms with hail, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes on Tuesday night.
Increasing clouds begin Monday afternoon with a low chance of thunderstorms in Denton County and other counties north of Interstate 20 overnight.
Storms that form west of Interstate 35 could become strong with gusty winds and hail.
The chance of storms increases Tuesday as a line of thunderstorms makes its way from Oklahoma and moves south into North and Central Texas.
Forecasters say damaging winds pose the main threat, but they could not rule out large hail or an isolated tornado with the system.
By Wednesday morning, the threat of strong storms should diminish for several days until another system approaches on Sunday.