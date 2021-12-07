Approved in a 2019 bond election, the new and newly renovated facilities for the Denton Police Department should all be completed by the end of next year.
The entirety of the City Hall East building, constructed in 1947 and expanded in 1965, holds city offices, the Municipal Court, the Police Department and the Public Safety Training Facility.
“This is probably the largest overhaul of this facility that’s ever been done,” Denton Police Assistant Chief Bobby Smith said. “The whole process itself as far as planning it, it started right in 2018 and the end of 2019. … The physical part of the construction as far as knocking walls down, that all started earlier this year sometime in February. They came in and are essentially rebuilding the entire inside of the Police Department.”
Smith said the front lobby and records division underwent construction around 2014 or 2015, but the last time the headquarters at 601 E. Hickory St. underwent major construction was 2013 for the Public Safety Training Facility.
The new dispatch center in the building will be finished first by February 2022, he said, and it’ll be much larger with state of the art technology. The current dispatch center has about eight working stations and staff work in shifts with a minimum of six people on at a time.
The evidence room is also getting a major overhaul.
“It was undersized when they moved into this building back in 1994 and over the years we’ve had to expand and take up other places to the point where it became pretty much untenable,” Smith said. “We’re really trying to build this one for the future, for future needs. It’s very generous in its size.”
A blueprint for the police substation also shows an evidence and property room, but Smith said that won’t be permanent. He said they’re outlining procedures for that to be a drop room and to have plans in place for how staff will go pick up that property and bring it back to the main property room.
Some staff have moved over to temporary offices in City Hall East but there are still some parts of the headquarters being used. The HQ is slated to be fully operational by October next year.
Smith said the original completion date for the police substation was June 2022, and he believed all the facilities were set to be done around then as well, but things like labor shortages, global supply chain interruptions and the winter storm in February have brought some delays.
The total project amount cost for the headquarters, substation and indoor firing range was projected to be a little more than $65 million.
The police substation and indoor firing range will be at 7111 Vintage Blvd. — adjacent to Denton Fire Station 7. City staff first started looking at this area for more public safety facilities back in 2007 when that station opened.
A blueprint for the facility shows it’ll house staff from the criminal investigations, neighborhood services, patrol and traffic divisions.
“The entire traffic division is planned on being out there,” Smith said. “In some, it’s parts of different units but in some cases [like traffic], it’s the entire unit. Some administration will be out there. For example, a deputy chief of police will be stationed out there and will be over the south [side] operations.”
Construction broke ground in April on the substation and Smith said they haven’t run into any holdups.
“My understanding is it’s coming along nicely,” he said. “I don’t know the percentage of completion, but I do know it’s on schedule.”