A bicyclist died Friday evening following a crash with two vehicles hours earlier on Kings Row at East Sherman Drive, authorities said.
A 911 call about the crash came in around 5:19 p.m. The bicyclist suffered critical injuries, and paramedics took him to a local hospital. The Denton Police Department said on social media around 7:30 p.m. that the man had died.
The crash is still under investigation. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a preliminary investigation shows both the cyclist and one vehicle were traveling on Kings Row. The other vehicle was traveling north on Sherman.
Cunningham said police are still working to determine how the vehicles crashed.