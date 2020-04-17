Best Antique Store

Downtown Mini Mall II

Runner-up: Vintage Bleu Home

Honorable Mention: Faded Blue Vintage, Shop the Barn

Best Beer Store

Total Wine & More

Runner-up: Midway Mart

Honorable Mention: Applejack’s Liquor Store

Best Bookstore

Recycled Books

Runner-up: Barnes & Noble

Honorable Mention: Mardel Christian & Education

Best Clothing Store

Palm Tree Boutique

119 N. Elm St.

940-383-4012

What does your business specialize in?

The Palm Tree is the place to go for fun, fashionable and affordable women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We believe what separates us in the marketplace is our ability to be multi-generational. We take pride in the fact that a mother, daughter and granddaughter can come in to our store and all leave with something that they love!

Runner-up: J.T. Clothiers

Honorable Mention: La Di Da

Best CBD Retailer

Nature’s Mercantile +CBD Store

2038 W University Drive, Suite 104;

940-999-4367

262 S. Interstate 35E, 940-999-4367

www.naturescbdmercantile.com

What does your business specialize in?

CBD products.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Making sure we do our research on all of the products that we sell and providing the best education on CBD to our customers that we can.

How does your experience serve your customers?

My mom had breast cancer for the second time four years ago and, through her holistic doctor, was introduced to CBD. After seeing what it did for her and researching the product more, all of our family and several friends starting using it. In 2017, we decided to open a store so that we could bring quality products and education to others. We are very passionate about helping others find more natural ways to better their health.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

The American Shaman products that we sell are among the top, most effective products on the market. We give free samples because our products are so effective and work so quickly, they sell themselves!

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

Our stores are warm and inviting for people of all backgrounds and ages. Our employees are very compassionate and knowledgeable, and we were the first CBD store in the area.

What is your business management philosophy?

It’s not about how much money we can make, it’s about how many people we can help!

Runner-up: The Green Botica

Honorable Mention: Lone Star Naturals

Best Resale Shop

Twice as Nice Resale

413 E. McKinney St.

940-383-8267

www.twiceasniceresale.com

What does your business specialize in?

New and gently used items such as furniture, household goods, jewelry, specialty items and clothing for the entire family.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Serving customers well and having a variety of unique merchandise.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We are a volunteer-driven organization supporting women and families.

What is your business management philosophy?

Conducting business with the highest integrity and putting the customer first.

Runner-up: SCRAP Denton

Honorable Mention: Denton Thrift

Best Gift Shop

Sleeping Lizzards

Runner-up: The DIME Store

Honorable Mention: Vintage Bleu Home

Best Health Food Store

Sprouts

Runner-up: Drug Emporium

Honorable Mention: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Best Jewelry Store

First People’s Jewelers

Runner-up: Ehrhart’s Jewelers

Honorable Mention: Nasr Bros Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

Total Wine & More

Runner-up: Applejacks Liquors

Honorable Mention: Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Fine Foods

Best Music/Movies/Gaming Store

Recycled Books

Runner-up: Freaks & Geeks

Honorable Mention: More Fun Comics and Games

Best Specialty Store

Atomic Candy

Runner-up: Rose Costumes

Honorable Mention: The DIME Store

Best Sports Store

Denton Second Hand Sports

Runner-up: Denton Bicycle Center

Honorable Mention: Sprockets Bicycle Shop

Best Store on the Denton Square

Recycled Books

Runner-up: Atomic Candy

Honorable Mention: More Fun Comics and Games

Best Thrift Store

Twice as Nice Resale

Runner-up: Denton Thrift

Honorable Mention: Thrift Giant

Best Vintage Shop

Rose Costumes

Runner-up: Downtown Mini Mall II

Honorable Mention: Vintage Bleu Home

Best Western Wear

Foster’s Western Wear & Saddle Shop

Runner-up: Cavender’s Boot City

Honorable Mention: Duluth Trading Co.

Best Wine Store

Total Wine & More

Runner-up: Wine Squared

Honorable Mention: Steve’s Wine Bar

Best Vapor Shop

Denton Vape Shoppe

800 S. Locust St.

940-390-3333

dentonvapeshoppe.com

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

We strive to keep ourselves and our customers up to date with all the new technology in our industry. Knowledge gained and passed on to our customers is crucial. Due to all of the current events, vaping topics, most of the public is unsure about vaping products in general. By testing before selling, we can offer our customers an added peace of mind when buying from us.

How does your experience serve your customers?

Our staff came to Denton Vape Shoppe from years of service in the customer service, hospitality and educational workplaces. This combined experience blends very well into the Shoppe atmosphere and helps with making our customers feel welcome as well as comfortable in asking those needed questions.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Since most shops carry similar products, we understand the need to be different. Our customer service and knowledge of the industry is top-notch, and we will do everything in our power to help our customers with their electronic cigarette needs.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We have been a part of the community since 2012. We have built a relationship with all of the different experience levels of customers Denton has to offer. Our intentions have been from the beginning to provide a wide variety of options, educate about the industry, and help anyone wanting to find an alternative to traditional tobacco products feel right at home.

What is your business management philosophy?

“For Denton, by Denton.” All of our employees are important, no matter the role they play. Our customers should always feel welcome. There is no such thing as a stupid question.

Runner-up: Mad Labs Vapor

Honorable Mention: Vaporescence

