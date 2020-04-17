Best Antique Store
Downtown Mini Mall II
Runner-up: Vintage Bleu Home
Honorable Mention: Faded Blue Vintage, Shop the Barn
Best Beer Store
Total Wine & More
Runner-up: Midway Mart
Honorable Mention: Applejack’s Liquor Store
Best Bookstore
Recycled Books
Runner-up: Barnes & Noble
Honorable Mention: Mardel Christian & Education
Best Clothing Store
Palm Tree Boutique
119 N. Elm St.
940-383-4012
What does your business specialize in?
The Palm Tree is the place to go for fun, fashionable and affordable women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We believe what separates us in the marketplace is our ability to be multi-generational. We take pride in the fact that a mother, daughter and granddaughter can come in to our store and all leave with something that they love!
Runner-up: J.T. Clothiers
Honorable Mention: La Di Da
Best CBD Retailer
Nature’s Mercantile +CBD Store
2038 W University Drive, Suite 104;
940-999-4367
262 S. Interstate 35E, 940-999-4367
What does your business specialize in?
CBD products.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Making sure we do our research on all of the products that we sell and providing the best education on CBD to our customers that we can.
How does your experience serve your customers?
My mom had breast cancer for the second time four years ago and, through her holistic doctor, was introduced to CBD. After seeing what it did for her and researching the product more, all of our family and several friends starting using it. In 2017, we decided to open a store so that we could bring quality products and education to others. We are very passionate about helping others find more natural ways to better their health.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
The American Shaman products that we sell are among the top, most effective products on the market. We give free samples because our products are so effective and work so quickly, they sell themselves!
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our stores are warm and inviting for people of all backgrounds and ages. Our employees are very compassionate and knowledgeable, and we were the first CBD store in the area.
What is your business management philosophy?
It’s not about how much money we can make, it’s about how many people we can help!
Runner-up: The Green Botica
Honorable Mention: Lone Star Naturals
Best Resale Shop
Twice as Nice Resale
413 E. McKinney St.
940-383-8267
What does your business specialize in?
New and gently used items such as furniture, household goods, jewelry, specialty items and clothing for the entire family.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Serving customers well and having a variety of unique merchandise.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a volunteer-driven organization supporting women and families.
What is your business management philosophy?
Conducting business with the highest integrity and putting the customer first.
Runner-up: SCRAP Denton
Honorable Mention: Denton Thrift
Best Gift Shop
Sleeping Lizzards
Runner-up: The DIME Store
Honorable Mention: Vintage Bleu Home
Best Health Food Store
Sprouts
Runner-up: Drug Emporium
Honorable Mention: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Best Jewelry Store
First People’s Jewelers
Runner-up: Ehrhart’s Jewelers
Honorable Mention: Nasr Bros Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
Total Wine & More
Runner-up: Applejacks Liquors
Honorable Mention: Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Fine Foods
Best Music/Movies/Gaming Store
Recycled Books
Runner-up: Freaks & Geeks
Honorable Mention: More Fun Comics and Games
Best Specialty Store
Atomic Candy
Runner-up: Rose Costumes
Honorable Mention: The DIME Store
Best Sports Store
Denton Second Hand Sports
Runner-up: Denton Bicycle Center
Honorable Mention: Sprockets Bicycle Shop
Best Store on the Denton Square
Recycled Books
Runner-up: Atomic Candy
Honorable Mention: More Fun Comics and Games
Best Thrift Store
Twice as Nice Resale
Runner-up: Denton Thrift
Honorable Mention: Thrift Giant
Best Vintage Shop
Rose Costumes
Runner-up: Downtown Mini Mall II
Honorable Mention: Vintage Bleu Home
Best Western Wear
Foster’s Western Wear & Saddle Shop
Runner-up: Cavender’s Boot City
Honorable Mention: Duluth Trading Co.
Best Wine Store
Total Wine & More
Runner-up: Wine Squared
Honorable Mention: Steve’s Wine Bar
Best Vapor Shop
Denton Vape Shoppe
800 S. Locust St.
940-390-3333
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We strive to keep ourselves and our customers up to date with all the new technology in our industry. Knowledge gained and passed on to our customers is crucial. Due to all of the current events, vaping topics, most of the public is unsure about vaping products in general. By testing before selling, we can offer our customers an added peace of mind when buying from us.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Our staff came to Denton Vape Shoppe from years of service in the customer service, hospitality and educational workplaces. This combined experience blends very well into the Shoppe atmosphere and helps with making our customers feel welcome as well as comfortable in asking those needed questions.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Since most shops carry similar products, we understand the need to be different. Our customer service and knowledge of the industry is top-notch, and we will do everything in our power to help our customers with their electronic cigarette needs.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We have been a part of the community since 2012. We have built a relationship with all of the different experience levels of customers Denton has to offer. Our intentions have been from the beginning to provide a wide variety of options, educate about the industry, and help anyone wanting to find an alternative to traditional tobacco products feel right at home.
What is your business management philosophy?
“For Denton, by Denton.” All of our employees are important, no matter the role they play. Our customers should always feel welcome. There is no such thing as a stupid question.
Runner-up: Mad Labs Vapor
Honorable Mention: Vaporescence