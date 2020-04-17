Best Attorney/ Law Firm
Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant LLP
512 W. Hickory St., Suite 100
940-387-3518
What does your business specialize in?
Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant LLP is located in North Central Texas in Denton County and is composed of 10 attorneys practicing in various areas of law with wide-ranging experience. We are the largest law firm in the city of Denton and have over 150 years of combined experience. Since 1987, we’ve delivered successful results in practice areas including real estate, family law, civil litigation and business law. With attorneys certified in certain areas by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a long record of achieving clients’ objectives, we are guided by this belief: that residents, businesses and municipalities in Denton County and the greater North Texas area deserve to receive the highest-quality legal services and professional representation.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
At Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant, we set ourselves apart from the competition in that we have 10 attorneys who practice different areas of law. We are able to refer our clients’ needs within the business to ensure that they are provided with the best legal services. Though we provide a wide variety of legal services, there are still areas of law that we do not practice. We strive to continue to ensure the growth of the industry and the Denton community by referring clients to other local law firms.
Runner-up: Sawko & Burroughs PC
Honorable Mention: Minor & Jester PC
Best Bail Bonds
Shawn Cagle – City Hall Bail Bonds
1602 E. McKinney St.
940-381-0338
What does your business specialize in?
Bail bonds.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
I stay personally involved in most cases.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Lots of knowledge from years of experience.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
I care about everyone that pays me their hard-earned money for my service.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
I’m always willing to help, regardless if they use my company or not.
What is your business management philosophy?
We strive to be the best in Denton County.
Runner-up: Webb’s Country Wide Bail Bonds
Honorable Mention: Big Bubba’s Bail Bonds
Best Bank/Financial Institution
PointBank
1700 N. Carroll Blvd. and 525 S. Interstate 35E
940-686-7000
What does your business specialize in?
PointBank offers full-service banking products with the latest technology and unparalleled customer service.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our team meets weekly to review any customer feedback to ensure it is addressed to full satisfaction, no matter how small.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
PointBank has served Denton County since 1884, for over 135 years.
What is your business management philosophy?
Customer service is our way of life.
Runner-up: Wells Fargo
Honorable Mention: Chase Bank
Best Bed and Breakfast
Wildwood Inn
2602 Lillian Miller Parkway
940-243-4919
What does your business specialize in?
Wildwood Inn specializes in weddings and events. We host intimate gatherings and offer 14 guest rooms.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our company, Walters Wedding Estates, has 14 years of experience in hosting special events. We focus on consistency and a positive guest experience during the entire client lifetime. Throughout the client’s experience with us, we offer multiple touch-points and survey the client for feedback to ensure we are exceeding their expectations.
What is your business management philosophy?
Our promise: We promise to deliver an exceptional experience! We stand by our promise whether a client books us for a wedding event or just a weekend staycation. We achieve this by following our six core values: passion, excellence, teamwork, positivity, embracing of change and owning your success.
Runner-up: Old Irish Bed & Breakfast
Honorable Mention: Locust Street Inn
Best Business IT Services
Techvera
625 Dallas Drive, Suite 450
940-382-8644
What does your business specialize in?
Managed IT services: We’re your outsourced IT department.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our success is built around our team — and our team is built around our core values of integrity, compassion, urgency and expertise.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We allow our clients to focus their time and energy on their chosen profession while we manage their technology needs behind the scenes.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Any IT firm can provide traditional help desk support. My team thrives on empowering our clients at a strategic level. Many of our managed clients have custom solutions we have engineered for them. We drive bottom-line revenue for our partners. Point blank!
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Awareness of who we are and what we do. We’ve honed in on a few industries, becoming experts in those areas and the IT challenges they experience. Law firms, accountants, financial firms and logistics are our key verticals. We do not engage with prospects that refuse to align to our security and IT standard best practices. This allows us to focus in on those partners that are aligned at the proper operational maturity level.
What is your business management philosophy?
Provide exceptional service and charge accordingly.
Runner-up: Austin Lane Technologies
Honorable Mention: Local Circuit
Best Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration
BCI Mechanical Inc.
400 E. Oak St.
940-565-1010
What does your business specialize in?
Residential and commercial air conditioning, heating and plumbing services.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Hands-on management by owners. Employees who understand that delivering a quality service to our customers is their primary responsibility. We understand that customer feedback provides us with the best opportunity to improve our services and we try to learn from every experience, both good and bad.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have seen most situations that can come up in relation to air conditioning, heating or plumbing systems. We train and maintain educational levels of our technicians as technology and new processes and products are changing the experience of the services we provide.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are all long-term Denton residents and have been a part of this community for over 35 years. We are here to serve the long-term needs of our community, friends and neighbors. We strive to provide options to our customers and allow them to decide what is best for them and their particular situation.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We strive to be a “no surprises” company. When arriving at a customer’s home, we discuss their options, and in most cases our customers have the full financial picture prior to our doing the work.
Runner-up: Work Environmental
Honorable Mention: PRK Services
Best Computer Service Repair
Techvera
Runner-up: Geek Squad
Honorable Mention: Local Circuit
Best Credit Union
DATCU
Runner-up: Neighborhood Credit Union
Honorable Mention: Life Credit Union
Best Dry Cleaning
Marky’s Dry Cleaners
507 W. University Drive
940-381-1182
What does your business specialize in?
Here at Marky’s, we specialize in the laundering and dry cleaning of clothing. We also specialize in stain removal and household item cleaning, such as comforters, pillows, small area rugs, etc. We also specialize in wedding gown cleaning and preservation.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
What makes Marky’s Dry Cleaners unique is our outstanding customer service, our reliable and free route pickup and drop-off service, and our quality work. Here at Marky’s, we pride ourselves in making sure our customers receive quality service. We have a dedicated and ambitious staff whose ultimate goal is pleasing the public.
Runner-up: Zenith Dry Cleaners
Honorable Mention: Lee Cleaners
Best Florist
Denton Florist
Runner-up: Flowergarden 118
Honorable Mention: Holly’s Gardens and Florist
Best Event Vendor
5 Star Rental
Runner-up: PJ’s Party Rental and Essentials
Honorable Mention: C&J’s Party Rentals and Entertainment; Callie Gray Weddings and Events
Best Financial Planning
Edward Jones — Financial Advisor Kyle A. Nayfa
324 Sunset St., Suite 100
940-566-4757
What does your business specialize in?
Investments and financial advice.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our research department is the best in the business with investments, and my partner, Shelby, makes sure our office provides the best client experience.
How does your experience serve your customers?
After over 15 years as a financial advisor, I have been through full market cycles and recessions, which helps me remove emotions from my client before they make investment decisions.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our service!
What is your business management philosophy?
Always do what’s in my clients best interest.
Runner-up: Canopy Capital Strategies (formerly Soulier Financial Group)
Honorable Mention: Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.
Best Hotel
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center
Runner-up: Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites
Honorable Mention: Hilton Garden Inn
Best Independent Insurance Agency
Hutcherson Insurance Services
Runner-up: Ramey King Insurance
Honorable Mention: Tim Shoopman, State Farm Insurance Agent
Best Nonprofit
Denton Animal Support Foundation
Runner-up: Serve Denton
Honorable Mention: Denton County Friends of the Family
Best Pest Control
Adams Exterminating Co.
1201 E. McKinney St.
940-387-1502
What does your business specialize in?
Pest, termite, mosquito and rodent control services.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We make sure to only hire the best people to represent our company to the public and provide our service. We never stop learning or training so that we can be sure our customers get the best service possible from a friendly and quality provider.
How does your experience serve your customers?
There is not much we haven’t seen — having been in business since 1947, we have had the opportunity to experience just about any scenario related to pest control imaginable. This experience allows us to solve difficult infestations and make valuable recommendations for our customers.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are honest and we do what we say we will do, and if for some reason a problem isn’t fixed, we will work with our customers to do whatever we can to make sure they are satisfied.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our longevity in the community. We have several employees who have been with us long enough to take care of the same customers for over 30 years!
What is your business management philosophy?
To hire the best people possible with the most positive attitudes, then train them and treat them like family. They in turn are happy to work hard for and take great care of our customers.
Runner-up: Affordable Pest Control
Honorable Mention: ABC Home and Commercial Services
Best Photographer/Photography Studio
Eagleton Photography
Runner-up: Timeless Image Photography
Honorable Mention: Miranda Longoria Photography
Best Print /Copy Shop
Cooper’s Copies & Printing
1024 Dallas Drive
940-566-2679
What does your business specialize in?
We specialize in creating custom printed products. Whether it’s business or personal projects, we strive to create exactly what you need.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We work with you throughout the entire process. We have top-notch graphics, production and customer service personnel, and we always strive to check for quality through our entire process. And if we miss something? We work with you to get everything corrected and ready as soon as we’re able, so you can keep your projects moving forward on time.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We provide a wide range of services! We can do small copy jobs, send faxes, scan documents, and make black-and-white blueprint copies. We also do custom printing jobs for most any project — business cards, carbonless forms, note cards, flyers, posters, you name it. We also make signs, decals and do vehicle graphics! With such a wide range of options, there’s a good chance we can help you with any project you’re looking to create — just reach out and let us know.
Runner-up: Orbit Press
Honorable Mention: AlphaGraphics
Best Promotional Products
Groggy Dog Sportswear
4017 Mesa Drive
940-891-4022
What does your business specialize in?
Screen-printing, embroidery, promotional products.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
All orders are triple-checked for accuracy. We have a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have been in business for 20 years with a lot of knowledge in the industry.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We have five full-time artists, all screen-printing and embroidery is produced in-house to control quality, and we have one-week turnaround time.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our customers tell us that we deliver “confidence.” They are always confident that the phone will be answered by a “live” person on the first or second ring, emails will be returned in a timely manner, artwork will be completed in 24-48 hours and their order will be turned around in a week.
What is your business management philosophy?
Take care of the customer the way you want to be taken care of.
Runner-up: PINT Services
Honorable Mention: Pan Ector Industries
Best Tree Services
Samuel’s Tree Service LLC
Runner-up: Frenchy’s Lawn and Tree Service
Honorable Mention: Woody’s Tree Service