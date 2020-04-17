Best Attorney/ Law Firm

Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant LLP

512 W. Hickory St., Suite 100

940-387-3518

www.hbwvlaw.com

What does your business specialize in?

Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant LLP is located in North Central Texas in Denton County and is composed of 10 attorneys practicing in various areas of law with wide-ranging experience. We are the largest law firm in the city of Denton and have over 150 years of combined experience. Since 1987, we’ve delivered successful results in practice areas including real estate, family law, civil litigation and business law. With attorneys certified in certain areas by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a long record of achieving clients’ objectives, we are guided by this belief: that residents, businesses and municipalities in Denton County and the greater North Texas area deserve to receive the highest-quality legal services and professional representation.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

At Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant, we set ourselves apart from the competition in that we have 10 attorneys who practice different areas of law. We are able to refer our clients’ needs within the business to ensure that they are provided with the best legal services. Though we provide a wide variety of legal services, there are still areas of law that we do not practice. We strive to continue to ensure the growth of the industry and the Denton community by referring clients to other local law firms.

Runner-up: Sawko & Burroughs PC

Honorable Mention: Minor & Jester PC

Best Bail Bonds

Shawn Cagle – City Hall Bail Bonds

1602 E. McKinney St.

940-381-0338

cityhallbailbonds@yahoo.com

What does your business specialize in?

Bail bonds.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

I stay personally involved in most cases.

How does your experience serve your customers?

Lots of knowledge from years of experience.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

I care about everyone that pays me their hard-earned money for my service.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

I’m always willing to help, regardless if they use my company or not.

What is your business management philosophy?

We strive to be the best in Denton County.

Runner-up: Webb’s Country Wide Bail Bonds

Honorable Mention: Big Bubba’s Bail Bonds

Best Bank/Financial Institution

PointBank

1700 N. Carroll Blvd. and 525 S. Interstate 35E

940-686-7000

www.pointbank.com

www.facebook.com/MyPointBank

What does your business specialize in?

PointBank offers full-service banking products with the latest technology and unparalleled customer service.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Our team meets weekly to review any customer feedback to ensure it is addressed to full satisfaction, no matter how small.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

PointBank has served Denton County since 1884, for over 135 years.

What is your business management philosophy?

Customer service is our way of life.

Runner-up: Wells Fargo

Honorable Mention: Chase Bank

Best Bed and Breakfast

Wildwood Inn

2602 Lillian Miller Parkway

940-243-4919

www.denton-wildwood.com

What does your business specialize in?

Wildwood Inn specializes in weddings and events. We host intimate gatherings and offer 14 guest rooms.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Our company, Walters Wedding Estates, has 14 years of experience in hosting special events. We focus on consistency and a positive guest experience during the entire client lifetime. Throughout the client’s experience with us, we offer multiple touch-points and survey the client for feedback to ensure we are exceeding their expectations.

What is your business management philosophy?

Our promise: We promise to deliver an exceptional experience! We stand by our promise whether a client books us for a wedding event or just a weekend staycation. We achieve this by following our six core values: passion, excellence, teamwork, positivity, embracing of change and owning your success.

Runner-up: Old Irish Bed & Breakfast

Honorable Mention: Locust Street Inn

Best Business IT Services

Techvera

625 Dallas Drive, Suite 450

940-382-8644

www.techvera.com

www.facebook.com/techveraIT

twitter.com/techveraIT

What does your business specialize in?

Managed IT services: We’re your outsourced IT department.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Our success is built around our team — and our team is built around our core values of integrity, compassion, urgency and expertise.

How does your experience serve your customers?

We allow our clients to focus their time and energy on their chosen profession while we manage their technology needs behind the scenes.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Any IT firm can provide traditional help desk support. My team thrives on empowering our clients at a strategic level. Many of our managed clients have custom solutions we have engineered for them. We drive bottom-line revenue for our partners. Point blank!

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

Awareness of who we are and what we do. We’ve honed in on a few industries, becoming experts in those areas and the IT challenges they experience. Law firms, accountants, financial firms and logistics are our key verticals. We do not engage with prospects that refuse to align to our security and IT standard best practices. This allows us to focus in on those partners that are aligned at the proper operational maturity level.

What is your business management philosophy?

Provide exceptional service and charge accordingly.

Runner-up: Austin Lane Technologies

Honorable Mention: Local Circuit

Best Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration

BCI Mechanical Inc.

400 E. Oak St.

940-565-1010

www.bcimechanical.com

What does your business specialize in?

Residential and commercial air conditioning, heating and plumbing services.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Hands-on management by owners. Employees who understand that delivering a quality service to our customers is their primary responsibility. We understand that customer feedback provides us with the best opportunity to improve our services and we try to learn from every experience, both good and bad.

How does your experience serve your customers?

We have seen most situations that can come up in relation to air conditioning, heating or plumbing systems. We train and maintain educational levels of our technicians as technology and new processes and products are changing the experience of the services we provide.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We are all long-term Denton residents and have been a part of this community for over 35 years. We are here to serve the long-term needs of our community, friends and neighbors. We strive to provide options to our customers and allow them to decide what is best for them and their particular situation.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We strive to be a “no surprises” company. When arriving at a customer’s home, we discuss their options, and in most cases our customers have the full financial picture prior to our doing the work.

Runner-up: Work Environmental

Honorable Mention: PRK Services

Best Computer Service Repair

Techvera

Runner-up: Geek Squad

Honorable Mention: Local Circuit

Best Credit Union

DATCU

Runner-up: Neighborhood Credit Union

Honorable Mention: Life Credit Union

Best Dry Cleaning

Marky’s Dry Cleaners

507 W. University Drive

940-381-1182

dentondrycleaners.com

What does your business specialize in?

Here at Marky’s, we specialize in the laundering and dry cleaning of clothing. We also specialize in stain removal and household item cleaning, such as comforters, pillows, small area rugs, etc. We also specialize in wedding gown cleaning and preservation.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

What makes Marky’s Dry Cleaners unique is our outstanding customer service, our reliable and free route pickup and drop-off service, and our quality work. Here at Marky’s, we pride ourselves in making sure our customers receive quality service. We have a dedicated and ambitious staff whose ultimate goal is pleasing the public.

Runner-up: Zenith Dry Cleaners

Honorable Mention: Lee Cleaners

Best Florist

Denton Florist

Runner-up: Flowergarden 118

Honorable Mention: Holly’s Gardens and Florist

Best Event Vendor

5 Star Rental

Runner-up: PJ’s Party Rental and Essentials

Honorable Mention: C&J’s Party Rentals and Entertainment; Callie Gray Weddings and Events

Best Financial Planning

Edward Jones — Financial Advisor Kyle A. Nayfa

324 Sunset St., Suite 100

940-566-4757

www.edwardjones.com

What does your business specialize in?

Investments and financial advice.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Our research department is the best in the business with investments, and my partner, Shelby, makes sure our office provides the best client experience.

How does your experience serve your customers?

After over 15 years as a financial advisor, I have been through full market cycles and recessions, which helps me remove emotions from my client before they make investment decisions.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Our service!

What is your business management philosophy?

Always do what’s in my clients best interest.

Runner-up: Canopy Capital Strategies (formerly Soulier Financial Group)

Honorable Mention: Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Best Hotel

Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center

Runner-up: Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites

Honorable Mention: Hilton Garden Inn

Best Independent Insurance Agency

Hutcherson Insurance Services

Runner-up: Ramey King Insurance

Honorable Mention: Tim Shoopman, State Farm Insurance Agent

Best Nonprofit

Denton Animal Support Foundation

Runner-up: Serve Denton

Honorable Mention: Denton County Friends of the Family

Best Pest Control

Adams Exterminating Co.

1201 E. McKinney St.

940-387-1502

www.adamspest.com

www.facebook.com/Adams-Exterminating-Company-154758923790

What does your business specialize in?

Pest, termite, mosquito and rodent control services.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

We make sure to only hire the best people to represent our company to the public and provide our service. We never stop learning or training so that we can be sure our customers get the best service possible from a friendly and quality provider.

How does your experience serve your customers?

There is not much we haven’t seen — having been in business since 1947, we have had the opportunity to experience just about any scenario related to pest control imaginable. This experience allows us to solve difficult infestations and make valuable recommendations for our customers.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We are honest and we do what we say we will do, and if for some reason a problem isn’t fixed, we will work with our customers to do whatever we can to make sure they are satisfied.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

Our longevity in the community. We have several employees who have been with us long enough to take care of the same customers for over 30 years!

What is your business management philosophy?

To hire the best people possible with the most positive attitudes, then train them and treat them like family. They in turn are happy to work hard for and take great care of our customers.

Runner-up: Affordable Pest Control

Honorable Mention: ABC Home and Commercial Services

Best Photographer/Photography Studio

Eagleton Photography

Runner-up: Timeless Image Photography

Honorable Mention: Miranda Longoria Photography

Best Print /Copy Shop

Cooper’s Copies & Printing

1024 Dallas Drive

940-566-2679

www.cooperscopies.com

www.facebook.com/cooperscopies940

What does your business specialize in?

We specialize in creating custom printed products. Whether it’s business or personal projects, we strive to create exactly what you need.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

We work with you throughout the entire process. We have top-notch graphics, production and customer service personnel, and we always strive to check for quality through our entire process. And if we miss something? We work with you to get everything corrected and ready as soon as we’re able, so you can keep your projects moving forward on time.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We provide a wide range of services! We can do small copy jobs, send faxes, scan documents, and make black-and-white blueprint copies. We also do custom printing jobs for most any project — business cards, carbonless forms, note cards, flyers, posters, you name it. We also make signs, decals and do vehicle graphics! With such a wide range of options, there’s a good chance we can help you with any project you’re looking to create — just reach out and let us know.

Runner-up: Orbit Press

Honorable Mention: AlphaGraphics

Best Promotional Products

Groggy Dog Sportswear

4017 Mesa Drive

940-891-4022

www.groggydogonline.com

www.facebook.com/GroggyDog

What does your business specialize in?

Screen-printing, embroidery, promotional products.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

All orders are triple-checked for accuracy. We have a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

How does your experience serve your customers?

We have been in business for 20 years with a lot of knowledge in the industry.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We have five full-time artists, all screen-printing and embroidery is produced in-house to control quality, and we have one-week turnaround time.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

Our customers tell us that we deliver “confidence.” They are always confident that the phone will be answered by a “live” person on the first or second ring, emails will be returned in a timely manner, artwork will be completed in 24-48 hours and their order will be turned around in a week.

What is your business management philosophy?

Take care of the customer the way you want to be taken care of.

Runner-up: PINT Services

Honorable Mention: Pan Ector Industries

Best Tree Services

Samuel’s Tree Service LLC

Runner-up: Frenchy’s Lawn and Tree Service

Honorable Mention: Woody’s Tree Service

