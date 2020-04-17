Best Apartment Complex
Urban Square at Unicorn Lake
3202 Unicorn Lake Blvd.
940-220-5503
What does your business specialize in?
We offer a one-of-a-kind living experience at Urban Square at Unicorn Lake. You can find your new home with us, where luxury meets budget and efficiency. From a fun and fulfilling community activity calendar to state-of-the-art amenities, you will find no other community like ours!
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our professional staff at Urban Square at Unicorn Lake goes above and beyond to ensure a five-star experience from beginning to end. From the initial leasing and move-in experience all the way to the final send-off when you move on from our property, our staff treats you as more than a resident, they treat you as part of the Urban Family.
Best Mortgage Company
DATCU Mortgage
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
Keller Williams Realty
2434 Lillian Miller Parkway
940-484-9411
What does your business specialize in?
Real estate sales.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
God, family, THEN business.
What is your business management philosophy?
Win-win or no deal. Integrity: Do the right thing. Customers: Always come first. Commitment: In all things. Communication: Seek first to understand. Creativity: Ideas before results. Teamwork: Together everyone achieves more. Trust: Starts with honesty. Success: Results through people
Best Moving Services
Little Guys Movers
2201 Fort Worth Drive
940-220-3424
What does your business specialize in?
We provide moving and packing services for local, long-distance, corporate and residential moves.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
From the beginning, we’ve been intrigued with the challenge of changing the way people perceive the moving process. It’s a universal truth: moving — whether you’re moving a home or business — just plain sucks. It’s emotionally draining, logistically challenging, and it’s usually an added stress to your already complicated life. When we first opened Little Guys Movers in 1992, we wanted to build our business on the idea that it’s more than hauling belongings from here to there, but to make the entire transition more comfortable for our customers. Today, that means hiring only the best individuals onto our moving crews, emphasizing quality training from Day 1, and clearly communicating with our customers through every step of the moving process. To us, moving has become more than a general labor job — it’s a matter of hospitality; an extension of good craftsmanship.
What is your business management philosophy?
We are a company built on sweat, strong backs and a simple philosophy: Do right by people and you will be rewarded.
Best Real Estate Agent
Chrissy Mallouf, M Squared Real Estate Team
2434 Lillian Miller Parkway
940-206-7555
What does your business specialize in?
Real estate services.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Serving over 100 families a year, everyone gets the same level of service. I care about relationships and making everyone a raving fan. Real estate is about building relationships.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Growing up in Denton has its perks and now helps me set myself apart as the local real estate expert.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We have creative marketing and always a step ahead of the competition. I also am a social media influencer and know how to leverage technology for real estate. I’m also very involved in the local community. You will see my family and me volunteering in our spare time.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
I started the hashtag #dentonrealtor and am known for rolling out creative marketing. I have never paid for a lead like most agents, so all my closings are from referrals, community and social media. Recently started a podcast, YouTube channel, personalized gifs and Facebook video series.
Best Real Estate Group/Team
TIE:
The Bryce Is Right Team, Fathom Realty
and
M Squared Real Estate Team, Keller Williams Realty
2434 Lillian Miller Parkway
940-206-7555
What does your business specialize in?
Residential real estate.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have a true love for helping others. Buying a home is the biggest purchase anyone makes, and our goal is to treat our clients as if they were ourselves or our family members. We pride ourselves on making the process as seamless and stress-free as possible.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We are in the top 1% of all agents in DFW, which means not only do we do a high volume of transactions, but we have also sold millions of dollars in real estate. This experience allows us to know what to expect, how to win in multiple-offer situations and get you the highest sales price possible for your home. We are able to leverage our experience to help our clients maximize their real estate transaction.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are committed to our communities and do a number of community-based events throughout the year, especially with organizations that positively impact children. We truly live and breathe Denton County, and we are invested in our communities.
What is your business management philosophy?
To treat others the way we want to be treated. We pride ourselves on the service we provide to others. We know that people have a lot of choices when it comes to who they use to guide them through their real estate experience and we want to be front of mind and the first people that pop into their head when they think of real estate.
Best Property Management
Denton County Property Management
Best Real Estate Brokerage
Keller Williams Realty
Best Real Estate Services
KAZ Surveying
1720 Westminster St.
940-382-3446
What does your business specialize in?
KAZ Surveying has a wide range of experience from small residential to large energy projects.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and delivering what you need, when you need it, while maintaining clear, consistent communication throughout your project.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
The capabilities of our knowledgeable staff and commitment to excellent customer service has made us one of the leading land surveyors in the area.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
After years of working with local real estate professionals, bankers, and title companies, KAZ is uniquely qualified to help our clients complete projects.
What is your business management philosophy?
We are dedicated to integrity for client confidence and technological innovation for streamlining our work process.
Best Title Company
Title Resources
525 S. Loop 288, Suite 125
940-381-1006
What does your business specialize in?
Title Resources specializes in providing clean and clear title policies for all real estate closings. We review titles, issue insurance policies, facilitate closings and file and record documents accordingly. It protects our clients, the purchaser or owner, against a loss that may arise by reason of a defect in ownership or an interest in real property. Our dedicated escrow and settlement services professionals are experienced with the intricacies of your local market and the ins and outs of every type of residential and commercial resale, farm and ranch, multi-family, new construction, refinance, international, relocation and timeshare transactions.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We work hand in hand with clients every step of the way, as communication is key! We respond quickly to meet any needs while providing the expertise and guidance necessary to close all transactions in a professional and punctual manner.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We understand that the buying and selling process can be stressful for everyone involved. Our professional and compassionate staff are here to help make the experience an enjoyable one. We are always available and willing to answer any questions you may have!
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our people are our biggest asset! Real estate is a very relational business, so having a staff full of knowledgeable professionals with hundreds of years of experience makes all the difference. We truly believe in growing business by building relationships inside and outside of our office walls
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
To better serve our customers, Title Resources owns a sovereign abstract plant with Denton County records dating back to the 1840s. These records may be found primarily online, but are also available onsite in card and book form. The purpose of an abstract plant is to research and examine the history of real property. Our examiners have extensive experience in researching both residential and commercial property.
What is your business management philosophy?
We are locally owned and locally involved! Because of this, Title Resources cultivates a culture of consistently doing our absolute best for both our clients and our community. We value relationships over transactions, and believe that giving back and pouring into others should be of the utmost priority. Providing our employees an atmosphere where they love to work is very important, as well, because we trust that when people feel valued and love what they do, they naturally provide outstanding service to outside customers.
