Best Pet Boarding
CMC Dog Training
206 E. Fourth St., Justin; 940-648-9605
964 Red Rock Circle, Flower Mound; 817-430-1292
What does your business specialize in?
CMC Dog Training and Boarding specializes in providing top-quality obedience training and overnight boarding in the metroplex.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
CMC Dog Training goes above and beyond in taking care and providing individualized attention to each and every dog in our care. Once you and your dog train with CMC, you are a part of our family for life. We provide a lifetime of training classes at no additional cost once your dog has been trained through us to help our clients with any issues that may arise at home at any point in their life.
How does your experience serve your customers?
The owner of CMC Dog Training has been training and showing dogs for many decades. All of our trainers have been training for many years and even compete in obedience classes with their own dogs. CMC has been going above and beyond to offer the best training in DFW for nearly 21 years!
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
CMC Dog Training now has two locations in the Denton area — our new location opened summer of 2019 in Justin. Our boarding and training facilities offer large grassy yards for playtime, pools, toys, climate-controlled training rings and kennels, large suite rooms, indoor/outdoor runs, and lots of love for every dog who stays with us!
Runner-up: American Pet Spa and Resort
Honorable Mention: Lucky Dog Ranch
Best Pet Grooming
Beau’s Bath House and Doggie Spa
1800 Brinker Road, Suite 270
940-382-9274
What does your business specialize in?
Dog grooming.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Listening to the customer.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Our team has over 60 years of experience and has learned to groom all breeds of dogs — big or small.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our personalized service.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are not the typical grooming shop; we treat all dogs alike. Other shops add additional charges for cutting and grinding nails, brushing teeth, ear cleaning, deshedding and upgraded shampoos, etc. We do not charge for those services — they are automatically included.
What is your business management philosophy?
The customer comes first.
Runner-up: Pampered Pooch
Honorable Mention: Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center
Best Pet Supplies
Susie’s Snack Shop
507 S. Locust St.
214 878-3597
What does your business specialize in?
Local, handmade pet treats and eats.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
All of the snacks and food at Susie’s are handmade, locally produced with the highest-quality ingredients.
How does your experience serve your customers?
I have been a dog owner all of my life and have a background in food as both of my parents are chefs.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We’re a Denton-made business. I graduated from Ryan High School, and when I decided to take the leap of faith to open Susie’s Snack Shop, I knew it had to be in my hometown.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
There are no other handmade pet treat shops in the area. We also let your dog come in and do their own shopping!
Runner-up: Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center
Honorable Mention: Pet Supermarket
Best Pet Rescue Organization
Denton Animal Support Foundation
Runner-up: Denton Humane Society
Honorable Mention: Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP)
Best Training
CMC Dog Training
Runner-up: On the Ball K9 Training
Honorable Mention: Quinntastic Dog Training & Grooming
Best Veterinarian
Seymour Animal Care Clinic
Runner-up: South Denton Animal Hospital
Honorable Mention: Denton Veterinary Center