Best Child Care
First United Methodist Church (Children’s Day Out/FunStop)
201 S. Locust St.
940-382-5478
What does your organization specialize in?
Child care.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We provide a safe, loving, engaging environment and are committed to promoting the social, emotional, physical, cognitive and spiritual development of every child in our care.
How does your experience serve your customers?
FUMC-Denton Children’s Day Out child care center and FunStop K-8 out-of-school care for kids have been voted Best of Denton child care from 2015 to 2019. Thanks to a dedicated staff, a carefully developed curriculum and great amenities, we can offer the best quality child care in the area.
What differentiates your organization in the marketplace?
We are the only program that offers care from infants to eighth-graders. CDO cares for our littlest ones ages 0-4, and FunStop cares for kids when they’re out of school, grades K-8.
What makes your organization unique in the marketplace?
The opportunities and amenities that we have created for our kids, including: the Outdoor Learning Center, the Mud Kitchen and the Buddy Bench.
What is your business management philosophy?
Serving families of the entire Denton community by providing a stellar experience for infants through eighth graders.
Runner-up: First Baptist Child Development Center
Honorable Mention: Countryside Montessori, Wellspring Christian Academy
Best Children’s Birthday Party Venues
Explorium
5800 Interstate 35, Suite 214
940-320-5444
What does your organization specialize in?
We are the only children’s museum in Denton! We provide opportunities for children and their families to learn and play together
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Safety is super important, and we treat every visitor like they are a donor.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Being a parent gives me a parent’s vantage point on everything we do. The other leadership and I have degrees in family studies and human development, and most of our staff is working on degrees in these fields, so that helps us keep things relevant. It’s a learning lab for our staff as well!
What differentiates your organization in the marketplace?
We are the only place in Denton that has not just indoor play space but fosters meaningful family experiences that create lasting memories.
What makes your organization unique in the marketplace?
We are the only children’s museum in Denton. Explorium is a great place to spend quality family time together.
What is your business management philosophy?
Get the right people on the bus and sit back and watch your business grow.
Runner-up: Altitude Trampoline Park
Honorable Mention: Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain
Best Community Event
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival
972-880-5470
What does your organization specialize in?
Special event featuring music and art.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Always provide something for everyone.
How does your experience serve your customers?
It’s a free event, so everyone benefits.
Runner-up: Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival
Honorable Mention: Denton Community Market
Best Children’s Birthday Party Vendors
PJ’s Party Rental and Essentials
Runner-up: Joe’s Jumps
Honorable Mention: My Repertoire Face Painting
Best Dance Studio
A Time to Dance Studio
3588 FM2181, Hickory Creek
940-498-4000
What does your business specialize in?
Dance and caring for people! We have ballet, modern, tap, jazz, acro, musical theater, adult classes and more!
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Accountability, continued education and training for our staff is huge for us! Having a staff that cares about each dancer and their families motivates our staff to go above and beyond — it is not just a job for us, it is a calling.
How does your experience serve your customers?
My personal experience as the owner is very special to me. I started dancing at A Time to Dance at age 6. I grew up in this studio as a dancer, being impacted by the love, kindness and professionalism of the staff. This was a second home to me growing up and it has impacted how I wanted to live my life and serve others and God. It is important to me that each dancer is given that same kind of opportunity and care that I had growing up, so more than anything we continually strive to be a place for this next generation to be impacted. We want to speak encouragement, life and truth into every single dancer, every single class!
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our culture is one of our most important things that we strive to have! Our culture poster that hangs in our lobby says what makes us different best: In Christ we live and Move. We have positive role models. We believe that all children have God-given worth. We believe in family first. We have age-appropriate choreography, costumes and music! We encourage creativity. We believe that movement matters. We are building self-confidence. We are building authentic friendships. We believe that persistence pays off. Dance lessons teach life lessons. To everything there is a season ... A Time to Dance.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
I think that fact that we have been in business for 30 years this year and many of the dancers who grew up dancing here are now bringing their children to dance at A Time to Dance! They remember the beautiful impact that Miss Pam (the original owner, who still teaches many of our children’s classes) and the staff made on them and they want the same experience for their child! It’s a humbling and a unique position to be in, to have a business that specializes in making a difference. We would not have it any other way!
What is your business management philosophy?
The dancer is more important that the dance. This is the quote from the original owner who opened ATTDS 30 years ago. We teach dance — yes, to give great dance instruction, but more importantly to build character, confidence and life skills that will last the dancer a lifetime. Each dancer has God-given worth that we see every single class!
Runner-up: Denton Dance Conservatory
Honorable Mention: Denton Ballet Academy
Best Live Theater
Denton Community Theatre
Runner-up: Denton High School Theatre
Honorable Mention: UNT Dance & Theatre
Best Movie Theatre
Alamo Drafthouse
Runner-up: Denton Movie Tavern
Honorable Mention: Cinemark
Best Martial Arts Studio
Denton Taekwondo Academy
5800 Interstate 35, Suite 507
940-383-4445
What does your business specialize in?
We specialize in teaching traditional taekwondo as a part of a healthy way of life. Benefits include self-confidence, self-discipline and self-defense.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Only instructors who have gone through our accrediting process teach class. We also train assistant instructors to provide a good student-to-instructor ratio where everyone gets individual attention and different perspectives on the material being learned. We maintain a clean and safe environment and follow a curriculum using training equipment to keep things exciting while learning effective techniques.
How does your experience serve your customers?
I’ve been fortunate to have trained with some of the pioneers of taekwondo since I started in 1978. In the early days as a young instructor, my students tested at the American Taekwondo Association’s national headquarters when they (and I) were in Little Rock, Arkansas. From there we formed an organization called the United States Taekwondo Federation, with Jim Bottin at the helm. Many years later, I still keep in touch with friends to share ideas and stories. The students who have trained with us over the decades appreciate that they are part of a legacy with quality martial arts as the cornerstone.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are a family-oriented business that has been in Denton since 1986. We have been fortunate to have promoted over 500 local black belts who have been excellent ambassadors, and thousands more students who appreciate what we do enough to recommend us their friends.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
There are other good martial arts schools in Denton, but few have been around as long as we have. Also, we have a flexible schedule — classes six days per week — so you can organize taekwondo classes around other activities. For adults, we have both day and evening classes.
What is your business management philosophy?
To treat instructors, students and anyone entering our doors with respect, and the understanding that time management is important. Classes are well structured as not to waste time but keep everyone growing toward specific goals met over the weeks, months and years. Taekwondo training is good for building personal qualities but also for learning the value of working as a team to accomplish big goals.
Runner-up: Reding Martial Arts
Honorable Mention: Aikido of Denton
Best Health & Fitness Club
Camp Gladiator
Multiple locations and times in Denton and the area. Visit www.campgladiator.com, or call a local trainer at 817-680-1632.
What does your business specialize in?
Fitness.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Ongoing education.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Deliver a quality fitness program.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are very engaged in the community!
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are an OUTDOOR fitness company.
Runner-up: Planet Fitness
Honorable Mention: North Lakes Recreation Center
Best Place to Create Arts/Crafts
SCRAP Denton
Runner-up: Painting With a Twist
Honorable Mention: Wildflower Art Studio
Best Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics Center
3014 S. Interstate 35E
940-484-4900
What does your business specialize in?
Gymnastics, cheer and ninja warrior instruction from beginner to advanced (team).
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have 28 years of experience serving the Denton community. Education of staff and emphasis on safety.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We are constantly striving to better our product and pride ourselves on our communication and customer service.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We teach kids to achieve, not just gymnastics, cheer or ninja.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are one of the few gyms in the North Texas area that offers boys gymnastics at all levels.
What is your business management philosophy?
We train our staff to be the best they can be and let them do their jobs.
Runner-up: Denton Gymnastics Academy
Honorable Mention: Corinth Gymnastics
Best Private Golf Club
Denton Country Club
1213 Country Club Road
940-464-0077
What does your business specialize in?
Golf, tennis, fitness, swimming, fine dining and private events.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We strive to enhance the member experience with continued improvements to the amenities of the club.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a privately owned, nonprofit club with the best views in Denton County. We are “the best kept secret in Denton County.”
Runner-up: Lantana Golf Club
Honorable Mention: Oakmont Country Club
Best Public Golf Course
Robson Ranch Wildhorse Golf Course
9448 Ed Robson Circle
940-246-1012
What does your business specialize in?
Anything to do with golf — 27-hole golf course; golf pro shop with merchandise, clubs, golf balls, hats, etc.; golf instruction. We have a full-service restaurant and bar.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have a servant’s heart and strive to make the golfer’s experience here very enjoyable.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have PGA Professionals on staff and many of our employees have been in the golf business for a long time.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We offer 27 holes of golf and have been rated 4.9 out of 5.0 with Golf Now.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our golf course creates a magnificent centerpiece surrounded by beautiful Texas countryside vistas, with natural habitat areas preserved as part of the environment.
What is your business management philosophy?
The primary focus of each member of our team is on making sure the golfer enjoys a relaxing day with friends on the links.
Runner-up: Timberlinks at Denton
Honorable Mention: Lake Park Golf Course
Best Recreational Vehicles & Equipment
McClain’s RV SuperStore
5601 S. I-35E, Corinth
940-498-4330
What does your business specialize in?
Selling and servicing towable and motorized RVs.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Partnered with only the three best manufacturers in the business who all conduct pre-delivery inspections as well as our own very thorough inspection before delivery along with a thorough instructional walk-through.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Fifty-six-plus years has allowed us to weed out bad manufacturers of RVs and fine-tune our sales and service process with the manufacture partners we have kept. Over 42 years with Winnebago, over 26 years with KZ, and we have been with Grand Design since their inception. These partnerships help us take care of our customers at a higher level than most.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We sell fun and we know it! Nobody needs an RV but they buy them for fun, memories and adventures, which puts our guests and employees in a great place when interacting.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Longevity — 56-plus years means a lot of things for our employees and customers that all lead to a better buying and ownership experience.
What is your business management philosophy?
Our employees and customers come first and the bottom line will always be in line. Our customer culture is taught at every level: Customers are the most important people in our business. Customers are not dependent on us, we are dependent on them. Customers are not an interruption of our work, they are our purpose. Customers are part of our business, they are not outsiders. Customers are not just statistics. Customers are people who bring us their wants and needs, and it is our job to fulfill them. Customers are the lifeblood of our business.
Runner-up: Cycle Center of Denton
Honorable Mention: Camping World
Best Wedding & Event Venue
TWU’s Little Chapel-in-the-Woods
1200 Frame St.
940-898-3516
What does your business specialize in?
Texas Woman’s University Conference Services specializes in wedding ceremonies both indoor in the Little Chapel in-the-Woods and outdoor in University Gardens. Our ballrooms in Hubbard Hall are now open to the public! For more information give us a call at 940-898-3516.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We’ve been proudly serving our community with exceptional wedding services for over 80 years. We strive to make our clients’ biggest day memorable!
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our Little Chapel in-the-Woods is ranked one of the top 10 architectural achievements in the state of Texas. All the interior design was done by our TWU Fine Arts students back in the 1930s. We are the only chapel in the nation that has the woman as the leading role. We love our chapel and invite you to come see it for yourself! We are open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Runner-up: Ashton Gardens
Honorable Mention: Barnett Estates
Best Private/Group Music Lessons
Bonduris School of Music
Runner-up: The (Ghost) Note
Honorable Mention: UNT String Project
Best Yoga Studio
Twisted Bodies
709 S. Elm St.
940 514-1170
@twistedbodiesyp
What does your business specialize in?
Our business specializes in “training bodies intelligently.” In addition to our group classes and private training we also offer injury prevention and recovery training, post mastectomy therapeutic training and affordable nationally recognized teacher training programs (Pilates, YTT, aerial yoga and aerial Pilates).
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We keep our class sizes small to allow for as much individualized instruction as possible. All of our instructors consistently maintain their continuing education hours, keeping them up to date on the most recent cutting-edge research and training methods.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Twisted Bodies combines fitness with education. It is our goal to not only provide you with a daily fitness regimen but to also educate you within that setting about your body and why each exercise benefits you.
Runner-up: Karma Yoga Denton
Honorable Mention: Denton Yoga Center