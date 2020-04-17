Best Allergy Specialist
North Texas Allergy & Asthma Center
2617 Scripture St., Suite 101
940-382-4142
What does your business specialize in?
North Texas Allergy & Asthma Center has been caring for families with allergies and asthma in Denton and North Texas for over 30 years. Our doctors, Dr. Samuel Foster, Dr. Roshni Foster, Dr. B.A. Badie and Dr. Shikha Mane are committed to helping our patients improve their quality of life and get back to the joy of living a healthy and productive life. We provide outstanding care for both pediatric and adult patients with outdoor and indoor allergies, asthma, sinus infections, food, drug or insect allergies, eczema, hives and immune disorders.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a family-owned business and our providers have collectively been providing allergy care to the Denton and North Texas communities for over 40 years. Our goal is to treat our patients like family and provide the same level of care we’d hope to receive ourselves. As the oldest and most established allergy practice in Denton, we’ve been building relationships in the community for many years. Our patients and their families know how much we care about them and appreciate our desire to provide them with best allergy and asthma care.
What is your business management philosophy?
Our goal is to treat our patients like family and provide the same level of outstanding, cutting-edge and compassionate care we’d hope to receive ourselves. We are very excited and honored to be voted Best Allergist in Denton. We thank all of our wonderful patients who voted for us. It is a privilege to take care of them and their families!
Best Assisted Living Facility
Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village
2500 Hinkle Drive
940-383-2651
What does your business specialize in?
The Good Samaritan Society specializes in senior care (55 and up) in all stages of health. We provide living opportunities in twin homes, cottages, apartments, assisted living and skilled nursing — all in one caring community.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our faith and mission-based continuum of care community provides residents a supportive and loving environment that nurtures all aspects of mind, body and spirit.
What is your business philosophy?
The Good Samaritan Society philosophy is to make each resident feel loved, valued and at peace.
Best Chiropractor/Clinic
Denton Sports Chiropractic
207 W. Hickory St., Suite 210
940-514-1701
What does your business specialize in?
Musculoskeletal pain, athletic injuries, sports performance and functional movement.
How does your experience serve your customers?
The doctors at DSC have extensive training working with everyone from weekend warriors to professional athletes. We pride ourselves in staying up to date with the latest rehab and sports therapy techniques.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
DSC specializes in multiple soft tissue techniques such as dry needling, IASTM/Graston, myofascial release and taping. We pride ourselves on spending more time with our patients and providing individualized care.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our goal as a clinic is not just to fix your current pain, but to help you create a long-lasting lifestyle plan that will guide you to optimum health. While quick solutions for your immediate pain are definitely a high priority, we want to create long-term health and wellness goals for each of our patients.
Best Dentist /Dentist Office
Norman Pomerance, DDS
1308 Crescent St., Suite C
940-382-3530
What does your business specialize in?
We specialize in offering our patients treatment in all areas of dentistry in one office with a philosophy of great care, value and personal attention.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
All staff members of our office and Dr. Pomerance are dedicated to ensuring each patient visit is handled properly and with the utmost care. We do so by reviewing all appointments and treatment in advance, making sure every aspect of the patient’s visit will be handled correctly, efficiently and with a high level of quality.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We provide dental treatment in a caring environment, with cutting edge technology and old school ethics.
Best Eyecare
Total Eyecare
3111 Unicorn Lake Blvd., Suite 100
940-891-3937
What does your business specialize in?
Optometry, vision exams, contact lenses, frames, therapeutic optometrist, glaucoma specialist.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Staff training, doctor training, keeping up with new technology, treating patients like they’re family.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Thirty years of being a community partner and learning what patients need and like.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our love and care for our patients.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our patients feel like family.
What is your business management philosophy?
Treat everyone like they’re the most important person that walked into your office, because they are.
Best Hearing Care
Denton Hearing Health
2540 Lillian Miller Parkway, Suite 100
940-387-0550
What does your business specialize in?
Working within the medical community of Denton, Texas, our clinic provides a variety of hearing health care services including hearing assessments and rehabilitation, education, and counseling. Our clinic also fits and dispenses sophisticated hearing aids and related devices to suit all types of hearing loss and lifestyles.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Denton Hearing Health Care was started by Chris and Judi Caudle in 1985. Katie Bessent took over the practice in 2020. We have been serving the hearing health care needs of Denton for the last 35 years.
Best Home Care
Living Well Senior Care
8700 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 518, Cross Roads
940-215-0209
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Providing companion and personal care to seniors in their homes and in facility settings.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have staff that provide frequent supervisory visits and hands-on training to all of our team members so they can be empowered to function at a high level of service. We require continuing education of all our staff, and we require constant communication and documentation.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
I can relate to the need of our customers. Most of our staff have been in their shoes.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We take our clients very personally. Our supervisors take the time to know small details of each client’s lives. We have a dementia specialist and certified dementia care providers on staff available for our clients.
What is your business management philosophy?
Each person who joins our team is a valued member with the ability to provide input. They become part of our family and we work hard to make sure everyone feels appreciated.
Best Home Health
Heaven at Home Care
623 Londonderry Lane
940-380-0500
What does your business specialize in?
Home care for the elderly.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We hire CNAs.
How does your experience serve your customers?
They have the highest skill level, which helps us to take a client with a high acuity level.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are a business created in Denton in 2002 under one owner.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We have employees, not contractors.
What is your business management philosophy?
Provide the best care at the highest level.
Best Hospice Care
VNA Ann’s Haven
1204 W. University Drive, Suite 150
940-349-5900
What does your business specialize in?
Hospice and palliative care.
How does your experience serve your customers?
As Texas’ oldest, most experienced and trusted hospice provider, VNA Hospice Care is there when traditional medical treatments no longer offer the hope of a cure. VNA Hospice Care focuses on living life to its fullest and treating their patients and families with the dignity and respect they deserve. Their highly qualified and experienced doctors, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement coordinators and volunteers work as a team with the patient’s current doctor to provide care that meets the medical, psychological, social, spiritual and practical needs of patients and families. Terminally ill patients often feel like they are losing control — VNA helps give them back the control they need by providing the necessary freedom to live their final days as they wish in a pain-free, loving environment.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
For more than 80 years, we have responded to evolving community health needs with innovative client and patient services. Caring, listening and responding to our patients’ quality of life and comfort issues is what we do. Individuals who have been touched by VNA Ann’s Haven — through our hospice care program or just attending a free bereavement luncheon — all know that VNA Ann’s Haven will provide THE very best care available.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a nonprofit organization so our bottom line is quality patient care, and we are Texas’ oldest, most experienced and trusted hospice provider.
Best Dermatologist
Dermatology Center of Denton
Best Memory Care
Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care
Best OB/GYN
Caring for Women
Best Family Physician/Clinic
Texas Health Family Care — Timothy McGuire, MD and McLean Sanborn, MD
Best Retirement Facility/Independent Living
Good Samaritan Society – Denton Communities
Best Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
Good Samaritan Society – Denton Communities
Best Pediatrician
Cook Children’s Pediatrics – South Denton and North Denton
Best Pharmacy
Community Pharmacy
4400 Teasley Lane, Suite 100
940-484-4400
What does your business specialize in?
Serving our community with compassion and care.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We leverage state-of-the-art technology and highly trained professionals to provide exceptional health care for our patients. Ensuring optimal medication therapy is our highest priority.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We like to think of each patient as a member of our family. From the moment a customer walks in the door, we want to ensure they receive a warm welcome and the attention they need. Every staff member has the patient at the forefront of their mind.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are a locally owned and operated business, serving Denton for over 30 years.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our technology, large and attentive staff, and patient-centered focus
What is your business management philosophy?
We have four core values that guide our actions:
- 1. Always do the right thing.
- 2. Make it safe.
- 3. Count on us.
- 4. Make customers for life.
Best Urgent Care
CareNow Urgent Care
Best Physical Therapist
D&D Sports
2318 San Jacinto Blvd., Suite 108
940-380-9111
What does your business specialize in?
D&D Sports Med specializes in outpatient physical therapy, occupational (hand) therapy and fitness/wellness. We employ the most knowledgeable clinicians who take pride in evidence-based care in a family environment. All of our clinicians either possess specialized certifications or are working toward one.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We have a 17-year reputation of excellent care, customer service and a family atmosphere that differentiates us. Patients return to us time after time because they know the quality of care they will receive, and they tell us it’s like being home.
What is your business management philosophy?
Above all, excellence. That includes every aspect of our business: clinical skills, customer service and patient outcomes. We talk about it constantly and strive for excellence every day.
Best Medical Center
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
3000 N. Interstate 35
940-898-7000
What does your business specialize in?
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton is committed to providing personalized, quality care in a setting close to home.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Texas Health Denton brings the same technology found in major metropolitan hospitals to Denton. It’s one way Texas Health delivers innovative products and services centered around what the people in the communities we serve want and need. The hospital offers advanced medical technologies, like robotic surgery and the area’s only low-dose 512-slice CT scanner that offers precise imaging for better diagnoses. Our Advanced Vascular Interventional Suite also provides the latest technology, and our Women and Infants specialty includes Denton’s only Level III designated neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). We are certified by the Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke and Chest Pain Center, and perform more heart procedures in the area. At Texas Health Denton, more than 300 physicians on the medical staff represent 45 specialties to make it easy to find the right care.
How does your experience serve your customers?
At Texas Health Denton, we live the Promise of Texas Health: “Individuals Caring for Individuals, Together.” Our vision and our mission reflect our focus on improving the health of our patients, families and each other.
Texas Health Resources as a whole cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. Of the 5,128 patient encounters from Denton County ZIP code 76266 between 2016 and 2018, 93% were seen at Texas Health Denton.
Texas Health Denton is one of 27 hospitals owned, operated or joint-ventured by Texas Health Resources, a faith-based, nonprofit health system.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Texas Health Denton is a 255-bed, full-service hospital offering the only oncology services, obstetrics and Level III neonatal intensive care unit in Denton.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Texas Health Denton serves the communities of Denton, Gainesville, Lake Dallas, Little Elm, Aubrey, Argyle, Corinth, Pilot Point and others across Cooke and Denton counties with advanced medical treatments and an experienced staff that provides compassionate care.
What is your business management philosophy?
We rely on our mission and our faith-based culture to develop strategies that improve well-being and to determine service offerings and programs that empower North Texans to take charge of their health.
Best Pain Management
WolMed
2436 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 336
940-484-7000
What does your business specialize in?
Injured federal employees, auto accidents and family practice.
How does your experience serve your customers?
With over 25 years of experience serving injured workers, we have the best medical staff as well as therapy staff to serve all your medical needs.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are one of the few medical facilities in the DFW area who serve injured employees of any federal branch. We also have dedicated case management to empower and educate all injured employees in knowing their cases. With the most outstanding physicians and case management, we empower the injured workers to heal quicker on the medical side, but also give them peace of mind to know they are in the correct hands.
What is your business management philosophy?
“Love our patients” and servant-based leadership.
