Best Architects/Building Designers
Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio
100 W. Mulberry St.
940-387-8182
What does your business specialize in?
Commercial architectural design.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have a structured system of checks and reviews within our studio, as well as highly effective construction administration, using a hands-on approach.
How does your experience serve your customers?
With over 42 years of continued service, our broad range of experience in many different types of building and construction methods directly benefits our clients.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We genuinely care about our clients and we listen to what their vision is for their project. We strive to reflect their vision in the final product.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a verified veteran-owned business as well as a certified small business. We pride ourselves on providing the best customer service in our industry.
Runner-up: Bates Martin Architects
Honorable Mention: Design Classics
Best Builders
Key Custom Homes
2421 Fort Worth Drive
940-566-3239
What does your business specialize in?
Residential and commercial building.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We see each project as a new challenge and an opportunity to do what we love. Seeing our ideas start on paper and come to life for our ...
How does your experience serve your customers?
... 30 years building in the Denton area.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Both my wife Cheryl and I were born and raised in Denton.
What is your business management philosophy?
Bringing elegance and luxury in the form of personalized custom homes has been the goal of master builder Kent Key since 1982.
Runner-up: Manning Construction and Roofing
Honorable Mention: Tim Beaty Builders
Best Carpet/Flooring Store
Smitty's Floor Covering
1815 N. Elm St.
940-382-3232
What does your business specialize in?
We specialize in all types of flooring. We carry a multitude of samples for carpet, tile, laminate, wood and luxury vinyl plank. Besides flooring we do showers, tub surrounds and kitchen back-splashes. We also offer carpet and ceramic tile cleaning.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We take pride in our products and our service so we stay updated with all the new flooring and installation techniques.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Being in business for 62 years we have accumulated a lot of years of experience in all types of flooring, which we can educate our customers with the knowledge they need to select the right flooring for them.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are a family owned floor covering business since 1958 and we specialize in flooring and installation. We strive on personal customer service, quality flooring and competitive pricing.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
A: A lot of the Ma and Pa stores are long gone and we are happy to say we've been here since 1958. The expertise we have in floor covering and installation puts our customers at ease when it comes to making a selection in flooring.
Q: What is your business management philosophy?
A: We take pride in our business and it's important to us that our customers are happy with their floors when we are done.
Runner-up: The Design House
Honorable Mention: My Flooring America
Best Carpet Cleaning
Denton County Carpet Cleaning
927 Imperial Drive
940-300-0050
What does your business specialize in?
Residential, commercial and property management carpet cleaning services.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We use the best cleaning products on the market and take pride in every job we do.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have 27 years of experience and we are a family-owned and operated local business
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We run four truck-mounted cleaning vans, so we are able to get to our customers’ needs promptly.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We have been a local family-owned and operated business from the very start of the company.
What is your business management philosophy?
To be hands for our customer’s needs. We will make every effort to make sure that every customer is happy with our service.
Runner-up: O'Bryan's Carpet Cleaning
Honorable Mention: Champion Carpet Cleaning
Best Cleaning Service for the Home
Maid in America
519 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 104
940-243-8164
What does your business specialize in?
Residential and commercial cleaning services, and move-in move-out cleaning.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We concentrate on quality cleaning, 100% customer satisfaction.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are extremely customer-focused, and because of this we have established a reputation of high-quality service. We are happy to support the Denton community through charity drives and donated cleaning hours.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We concentrate on high-quality cleaning with a customer service focus. We back this with our 100% satisfaction guarantee on cleanings. All our technicians are thoroughly screened and legal to work in the United States.
Runner-up: Molly Maid
Honorable Mention: Maid Pro
Best Electrical
Denton Electric Inc.
4205 Mesa Drive
940-387-1312
What does your business specialize in?
Electrical contractor: service and maintenance work, residential, commercial, retrofitting of lighting in residential and commercial.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Knowledgeable staff and techs in the field. Timely service, attention to detail with the customer and project at hand.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have owned the shop for 31 years. The shop has been a part of the Denton community since 1922. We were raised here in Denton and understand Denton is still a small town in many ways. The variety of work/services we provide in the area consists of maintenance, service work, new and remodel residential work, lamp repairs, design/build work, new and remodel commercial work, retrofitting of residential and commercial lighting.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Vast amount of knowledge, experience in the electrical field — we have four master electricians within the company — and personal attention and service.
What is your business management philosophy?
To provide a service we would want provided for ourselves. Quality work for a reasonable price.
Runner-up: Ferguson Electric
Honorable Mention: C&G Electric Inc.
Best Fencing
All Texas Fence LLC
4000 S Stemmons Freeway, Lake Dallas
940-321-2174
What does your business specialize in?
Commercial and residential fence.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
One-year warranty and 30 years of experience.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Build to customer needs.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Quality product at a reasonable price.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Family-owned and operated.
What is your business management philosophy?
Customer service.
Runner-up: J&J Fencing Pros LLC
Honorable Mention: Texas Roof and Fence
Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company
Work Environmental
2321 Fort Worth Drive
940-387-1911
What does your business specialize in?
Residential and commercial air conditioning and heating.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Along with our decades of experience, continuing education plays a vital role in providing quality service to our customers.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Our years of experience ensures our customers get quality service at an affordable price.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our company culture is to promote a “give first” mentality. Our focus is on the people we serve and less on profit.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our services are based on what is right and true.
What is your business management philosophy?
Our philosophy is to serve our employees, our most valuable assets, who will, in return, take care of our customers.
Runner-up: BCI Mechanical Inc.
Honorable Mention: Strittmatter Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing & Roofing
Best Home Furnishing Store
Adams Furniture
417 FM156, Justin
940-648-3145
What does your business specialize in?
Quality American-built home furnishings.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Constant inspections and communication.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Experience allows us to know what is available to our customers.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Adams offers a large variety of American-made furniture as opposed to lower-quality imports.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Family-owned since 1929.
What is your business management philosophy?
Make sure the customer is happy and the rest will be easy.
Runner-up: Rooms to Go
Honorable Mention: Home Zone
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeler
The Design House
2303 Colorado Blvd.
940-382-4340
What does your business specialize in?
Kitchen and bath remodel, flooring, granite/quartz countertops and window treatments.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have a 10,000-square feet showroom with the most up-to-date products, staffed with educated and well-trained designers and staff who truly care about the outcome of the project and the customer's experience.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We have designers on staff that have over 15 years' experience as well as field supervisors who have 25-30 years of experience installing. Our installers have anywhere from 10-25 years' experience installing flooring and countertop products.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are able to do any project of any size — we have electricians, plumbers, painters, carpenters and sheetrockers who work with our team on a daily basis. We are not just a flooring store.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We have in-house graphic designers that can show you before and after projections of your project!
What is your business management philosophy?
We strive to be the area's best provider of superior design, quality products, installation and build services. We add value for our customers through foresight, integrity and excellent performance, serving with character and purpose that brings honor to God.
Runner-up: Manning Construction and Roofing
Honorable Mention: Imagine Renovations
Best Landscaping Service
Frenchy's Lawn and Tree Service
611 S. Elm St.
940-387-3164
What does your business specialize in?
Lawn and tree maintenance.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
I pretty much check all the work that my people do. All the people that work for me have worked for me for a very long time — three of whom have been with me for 30 years — therefore they are all familiar with my standards.
How does your experience serve your customers?
This year will make 45 years that I have owned Frenchy’s Lawn and Tree Service. I have 20 years' experience in the Air Force so I bring all those years of experience to the table.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
The attention to detail is what primarily sets Frenchy’s apart from everyone else. Our dedication to getting the job done in a timely manner and just taking care of our customers is extremely important.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our dedication to community service, our 35 years of providing quality lawn work to the citizens of Denton. Our unique approach to advertising.
What is your business management philosophy?
My management philosophy is hands-on at all times, making sure my men are well taken care of and our customers are well taken care of. We don’t just mow lawns, we take care of people.
Runner-up: Meador Nursery
Honorable Mention: Samuel's Tree Service LLC
Best Nursery/Garden Center
Meador Nursery
2612 Fort Worth Drive
940-382-2638
What does your business specialize in?
Garden center, landscaping.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Knowledgeable staff, handpicked and well-cared-for plants.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We help customers make well-informed decisions about their gardens and yards
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We've been in business for 80 years.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We stock unique plants and garden decor.
What is your business management philosophy?
Meet our customers' needs with plants that do well in this area.
Runner-up: Calloway's Nursery
Honorable Mention: Dennis' Farm Store
Best Plumbing
Strittmatter Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing & Roofing
Runner-up: BCI Mechanical Inc.
Honorable Mention: AM Plumbing
Best Pool Builders
Gohlke Pools
909 Dallas Drive
940-384-7665
What does your business specialize in?
Swimming pool construction, service, renovation and retail.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We continually train and work relentlessly to improve. We never get content and feel that there is always room for improvement.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Due to the fact that we have been in business over 60 years, we very seldom see something for the first time. We have the experience and knowledge required to solve most any pool problem.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We really do have a great staff who cares about other people. Our people is the reason that we are where we are.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our history is something that very few pool companies nationwide can match. Our founders, Gene Gohlke and Bert Moore, were focused on extremely high-quality construction, and we have worked to continue that legacy.
What is your business management philosophy?
I would say our company subscribes to the democratic style of management. Our managers are empowered to make decisions, but oftentimes it is after quite a bit of input from the other team members.
Runner-up: Denton Pools
Honorable Mention: Vega Pools
Best Pool Service
Gohlke Pools
Runner-up: Super's Pool Service
Honorable Mention: Brakefield's Pool Service
Best Roofing
Gillean Brothers Roofing
525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 101
940-315-7663
@GilleanLLC
What does your business specialize in?
We specialize in residential and commercial roofing and construction throughout the DFW metroplex.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We start by earning the customers' trust. Then educate them on the process so they understand how everything will happen from start to finish on a project.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Our owner is a second-generation contractor/business owner with a lifetime of experience handling all types of residential and commercial roofing and construction projects specializing in insurance claims as well as leaks, repairs and retail jobs.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are a very technology-driven business. We always make sure we are ahead of the curve with the latest technology to better serve our customers — giving them the highest-quality products available with a smooth and easy process from start to finish.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are a family here at Gillean Brothers Roofing. I am a Denton local born and raised; my wife graduated from UNT. We truly are a local Denton company.
What is your business management philosophy?
Customer always comes first. We strive to make our build process the easiest it can be on our customers — taking the stress off them.
Runner-up: Denton Trinity Roofing
Honorable Mention: Manning Construction and Roofing
Best Specialty Services
Samuel's Tree Service LLC
400 S. Elm St., Suite 303
940-595-3335
What does your business specialize in?
At Samuel’s Tree Service LLC, we specialize in quality tree care, tree removal and stump grinding. We are dedicated to our client’s satisfaction. We take every step and necessary precaution to ensure that we provide our valued clients with quality, professional and affordable services.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
To ensure that our clients are receiving the best services possible, we pride ourselves in providing all our employees with top-of-the-line equipment and training. We have daily morning meeting to ensure that all our staff are well informed as to the clients' needs and expectations — as well as weekly safety and training meetings to ensure that all our staff are up to date on ISA and ANSI standards and practices. Our clients' satisfaction is our No. 1 priority.
How does your experience serve your customers?
With more than 17 years in the tree care industry in the greater Denton area, we have had the privilege of serving thousands of clients, each with their own unique needs. From building maintenance plans for all ages and species of trees to hazardous tree removals with limited access, we have seen it all.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our level of professionalism and education. We are an ISA Certified Arborist. An arborist, by definition, is a person who is trained in the art and science of planting, caring for and maintaining trees. We are well versed on the needs of trees and are trained and equipped to assist with personalized tree care.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our willingness to go above and beyond. We have been dedicated to servicing the residents of the greater Denton area for the past 17 years. By staying local, it has allowed us to concentrate all our efforts on client satisfaction, affordable prices and quality services.
What is your business management philosophy?
We care about our employees and their families a great deal. We offer competitive wages, opportunity for growth within our industry and benefits. We believe that if we take care of them, they will take care of our clients. It is that belief that has enabled us to grow into the company we are today.
Runner-up: Longhorn Solar Screens
Honorable Mention: Stonemeyer Granite
Best Storage Facility
Macho Self Storage
525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 103
903-566-8065
What does your business specialize in?
Self-storage.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Customer service — we try to make moving easier for each tenant, we offer a free lock and free truck rental, we have moving boxes, etc.
Runner-up: Bell Avenue Self Storage, Budget Self Storage
Honorable Mention: Advantage Storage