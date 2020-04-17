Best Affordable
Boca 31
207 S. Bell Ave.
940-514-1444
What does your business specialize in?
Latin street food.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Always using fresh ingredients and hire people that care. We train our staff to provide great, friendly service.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Working in high-end restaurants and hotels has helped me (owner Andres Meraz) train my staff the right way.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Different flavors. You can get a delicious meal at a very affordable price.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We want to offer a culinary experience rather than just food.
What is your business management philosophy?
Take care of our employees so they will be happy taking care of our customers.
Runner-up: New York Sub Hub
Honorable Mention: El Matador Restaurant
Best Asian
Mr. Chopsticks
1633 Scripture St.
940-382-5437
What does your business specialize in?
We are an Asian restaurant.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Attention to detail for good quality products. We understand that honesty and friendliness are vital for business.
How does your experience serve your customers?
After 35 years in this same business, you know what brings the customers back.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Honesty, friendliness, quality food and good prices.
What is your business management philosophy?
Make sure that customers feel they get more than what they paid for.
Runner-up: Komodo Loco
Honorable Mention: Blue Ginger
Best Barbecue
Juicy Pig
Runner-up: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q
Honorable Mention: Metzler’s BBQ
Best Kept Secret Restaurant
Boca 31
Runner-up: Komodo Loco
Honorable Mention: Seven Mile Cafe
Best Breakfast
OldWest Cafe
Runner-up: Seven Mile Cafe
Honorable Mention: Egg House Cafe
Best Bubble Tea
Kung Fu Tea
Runner-up: Naranja Cafe
Honorable Mention: Bubble Well
Best Buffet
Chinatown Cafe
Runner-up: Double Dave’s
Honorable Mention: Buffet King
Best Business Lunch
Barley & Board
Runner-up: Greenhouse Restaurant & Bar
Honorable Mention: Hannah’s Off the Square
Best Candy Store
Atomic Candy
105 W. Hickory St.
940-383-3780
What does your business specialize in?
Candy, sodas, novelty items.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Items are super fresh and orders arrive daily.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We offer tons of different candies and sodas. We take requests for items and are in tune to current trends.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We have such a wide selection as well as a multitude of bulk candy selections.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We have a quirky interior design with repurposed antique items for display. We carry a lot of nostalgic items and pop culture products
What is your business management philosophy?
Keep it simple and don’t sweat the small stuff. Treat each customer as family. Make sure every customer has an enjoyable experience. Make it fun.
Runner-up: Candy Haven
Honorable Mention: Du Pop In Popcorn & Candy Co. (now Popcorn Junction)
Best Catering
Milpa Kitchen & Cantina
820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 101
940-382-8470
What does your business specialize in?
Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican dishes. We are also known for our cantina’s 100 unique margarita selection.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Constant manger communication. We constantly review our operation and checklists to ensure the proper systems and procedures are being followed.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are competitive as a business. Our family values, fresh ingredients and unique menu options gives us an upper hand on our competition.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are family-run, but we are able to operate with a high level of professionalism. We pay close attention to customer feedback and are constantly coming up with ways to improve customer experience and our business operation.
What is your business management philosophy?
To focus on the details and always pay attention to ways to improve customer service and operations for our staff.
Runner-up: The Chestnut Tree
Honorable Mention: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar B-Q
Best Coffeehouse
Jupiter House
Runner-up: Zera Coffee Co.
Honorable Mention: Golden Boy Coffee Co.
Best Cookie/Cupcake/ Cake Shop
Ravelin Bakery
Runner-up: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Honorable Mention: Candy Haven
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
New York Sub-Hub
906 Ave. C
930-383-3213
Runner-up: New York Sub-Way
Honorable Mention: Jersey Mike’s Subs
Best Donut Shop
Denton Donuts
Runner-up: Back Dough
Honorable Mention: Unicorn Donuts & Cafe
Best Eats & Drinks on the Denton Square
LSA Burger Co.
Runner-up: Barley & Board
Honorable Mention: Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain
Best Fine Dining
Barley & Board
Runner-up: Hannah’s Off the Square
Honorable Mention: Queenie’s Steakhouse
Best Food Truck
The Pickled Carrot
Runner-up: El Taco Taxi
Honorable Mention: Freddy’s Tacos
Best Frozen Treat
Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain
117 W. Hickory St.; 940-384-1818
2900 Wind River Lane, Suite 148; 940-591-1010
What does your business specialize in?
Premium quality homemade ice cream served in a fun and enjoyable setting.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Well-supervised, high-quality controlled production and service, in a fun and clean setting.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Wide variety of premium ice cream flavors served in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere.
What is your business management philosophy?
Provide high-quality product and service in our shops and be engaged and supportive to our entire community in general.
Runner-up: Gnome Cones
Honorable Mention: Mr. Frosty’s
Best Hamburger
LSA Burger Co.
Runner-up: Denton County Independent Hamburger
Honorable Mention: RG Burgers and Grill
Best Homestyle
Babe’s Chicken Dinner House
Runner-up: Cartwright’s Ranch House
Honorable Mention: OldWest Cafe
Best Italian
Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant
Runner-up: Don Camillo Italian Cuisine
Honorable Mention: J&J’s Pizza
Best Meat Counter
La Azteca Meat Market
Runner-up: Sprouts
Honorable Mention: Cain’s Meat Market
Best Mexican/ Tex-Mex
Milpa Kitchen & Cantina
Runner-up: El Matador Restaurant
Honorable Mention: Mazatlan Restaurant
Best Most Romantic Restaurant
Hannah’s Off the Square
Runner-up: Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant
Honorable Mention: Queenie’s Steakhouse
Best New Restaurant Opened in 2019
Cotton Patch Cafe
Runner-up: Gyro 360
Honorable Mention: Zoe’s Kitchen
Best Pizza
J&J’s Pizza
118 W. Oak St.
940-382-7769
What does your business specialize in?
Pizza, subs and Italian specialties.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We only buy fresh ingredients and all menu items are homemade family recipes.
How does your experience serve your customers?
We bring our community a traditional Italian food experience on our historic downtown Square.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Our recipes were passed down from Joe Vulpitta, who was a first-generation Italian from Chicago, and his family from Naples and Sicily, Italy.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We serve authentic Italian food.
What is your business management philosophy?
We try to keep the charm of a small pizza shop in what is now a very busy downtown.
Runner-up: Mellow Mushroom
Honorable Mention: Pizza Snob
Best Seafood
Hoochie’s Oyster House
Runner-up: Frilly’s Seafood Bayou Kitchen
Honorable Mention: Komodo Loco
Best Smoothies & Juice
Juice Lab
Runner-up: Smoothie King
Honorable Mention: Harvest House
Best Steak
Texas Roadhouse
Runner-up: Queenie’s Steakhouse
Honorable Mention: Outback Steakhouse
Best Sushi
I Love Sushi
Runner-up: Keiichi Japanese Restaurant
Honorable Mention: Komodo Loco
Best Taco
Torchy’s Tacos
Runner-up: Rusty Taco
Honorable Mention: Boca 31
Best Veggie Fare/Health Food
Spiral Diner & Bakery
Runner-up: Seven Mile Cafe
Honorable Mention: Juice Lab
Best Wings
Wingstop
Runner-up: BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar
Honorable Mention: Buffalo Wild Wings