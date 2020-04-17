Best Affordable

Boca 31

207 S. Bell Ave.

940-514-1444

www.boca31.com

What does your business specialize in?

Latin street food.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Always using fresh ingredients and hire people that care. We train our staff to provide great, friendly service.

How does your experience serve your customers?

Working in high-end restaurants and hotels has helped me (owner Andres Meraz) train my staff the right way.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Different flavors. You can get a delicious meal at a very affordable price.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We want to offer a culinary experience rather than just food.

What is your business management philosophy?

Take care of our employees so they will be happy taking care of our customers.

Runner-up: New York Sub Hub

Honorable Mention: El Matador Restaurant

Best Asian

Mr. Chopsticks

1633 Scripture St.

940-382-5437

www.mrchopsticks.com

What does your business specialize in?

We are an Asian restaurant.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Attention to detail for good quality products. We understand that honesty and friendliness are vital for business.

How does your experience serve your customers?

After 35 years in this same business, you know what brings the customers back.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Honesty, friendliness, quality food and good prices.

What is your business management philosophy?

Make sure that customers feel they get more than what they paid for.

Runner-up: Komodo Loco

Honorable Mention: Blue Ginger

Best Barbecue

Juicy Pig

Runner-up: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Honorable Mention: Metzler’s BBQ

Best Kept Secret Restaurant

Boca 31

Runner-up: Komodo Loco

Honorable Mention: Seven Mile Cafe

Best Breakfast

OldWest Cafe

Runner-up: Seven Mile Cafe

Honorable Mention: Egg House Cafe

Best Bubble Tea

Kung Fu Tea

Runner-up: Naranja Cafe

Honorable Mention: Bubble Well

Best Buffet

Chinatown Cafe

Runner-up: Double Dave’s

Honorable Mention: Buffet King

Best Business Lunch

Barley & Board

Runner-up: Greenhouse Restaurant & Bar

Honorable Mention: Hannah’s Off the Square

Best Candy Store

Atomic Candy

105 W. Hickory St.

940-383-3780

atomic-candy.com

What does your business specialize in?

Candy, sodas, novelty items.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Items are super fresh and orders arrive daily.

How does your experience serve your customers?

We offer tons of different candies and sodas. We take requests for items and are in tune to current trends.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We have such a wide selection as well as a multitude of bulk candy selections.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We have a quirky interior design with repurposed antique items for display. We carry a lot of nostalgic items and pop culture products

What is your business management philosophy?

Keep it simple and don’t sweat the small stuff. Treat each customer as family. Make sure every customer has an enjoyable experience. Make it fun.

Runner-up: Candy Haven

Honorable Mention: Du Pop In Popcorn & Candy Co. (now Popcorn Junction)

Best Catering

Milpa Kitchen & Cantina

820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 101

940-382-8470

www.milparestaurant.com

What does your business specialize in?

Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican dishes. We are also known for our cantina’s 100 unique margarita selection.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Constant manger communication. We constantly review our operation and checklists to ensure the proper systems and procedures are being followed.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

We are competitive as a business. Our family values, fresh ingredients and unique menu options gives us an upper hand on our competition.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We are family-run, but we are able to operate with a high level of professionalism. We pay close attention to customer feedback and are constantly coming up with ways to improve customer experience and our business operation.

What is your business management philosophy?

To focus on the details and always pay attention to ways to improve customer service and operations for our staff.

Runner-up: The Chestnut Tree

Honorable Mention: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar B-Q

Best Coffeehouse

Jupiter House

Runner-up: Zera Coffee Co.

Honorable Mention: Golden Boy Coffee Co.

Best Cookie/Cupcake/ Cake Shop

Ravelin Bakery

Runner-up: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Honorable Mention: Candy Haven

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop

New York Sub-Hub

906 Ave. C

930-383-3213

www.newyorksubhub.com

Runner-up: New York Sub-Way

Honorable Mention: Jersey Mike’s Subs

Best Donut Shop

Denton Donuts

Runner-up: Back Dough

Honorable Mention: Unicorn Donuts & Cafe

Best Eats & Drinks on the Denton Square

LSA Burger Co.

Runner-up: Barley & Board

Honorable Mention: Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain

Best Fine Dining

Barley & Board

Runner-up: Hannah’s Off the Square

Honorable Mention: Queenie’s Steakhouse

Best Food Truck

The Pickled Carrot

Runner-up: El Taco Taxi

Honorable Mention: Freddy’s Tacos

Best Frozen Treat

Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain

117 W. Hickory St.; 940-384-1818

2900 Wind River Lane, Suite 148; 940-591-1010

www.bethmaries.com

@bethmariesic

What does your business specialize in?

Premium quality homemade ice cream served in a fun and enjoyable setting.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

Well-supervised, high-quality controlled production and service, in a fun and clean setting.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Wide variety of premium ice cream flavors served in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere.

What is your business management philosophy?

Provide high-quality product and service in our shops and be engaged and supportive to our entire community in general.

Runner-up: Gnome Cones

Honorable Mention: Mr. Frosty’s

Best Hamburger

LSA Burger Co.

Runner-up: Denton County Independent Hamburger

Honorable Mention: RG Burgers and Grill

Best Homestyle

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Runner-up: Cartwright’s Ranch House

Honorable Mention: OldWest Cafe

Best Italian

Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant

Runner-up: Don Camillo Italian Cuisine

Honorable Mention: J&J’s Pizza

Best Meat Counter

La Azteca Meat Market

Runner-up: Sprouts

Honorable Mention: Cain’s Meat Market

Best Mexican/ Tex-Mex

Milpa Kitchen & Cantina

Runner-up: El Matador Restaurant

Honorable Mention: Mazatlan Restaurant

Best Most Romantic Restaurant

Hannah’s Off the Square

Runner-up: Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant

Honorable Mention: Queenie’s Steakhouse

Best New Restaurant Opened in 2019

Cotton Patch Cafe

Runner-up: Gyro 360

Honorable Mention: Zoe’s Kitchen

Best Pizza

J&J’s Pizza

118 W. Oak St.

940-382-7769

www.jandjpizzadenton.com

What does your business specialize in?

Pizza, subs and Italian specialties.

What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?

We only buy fresh ingredients and all menu items are homemade family recipes.

How does your experience serve your customers?

We bring our community a traditional Italian food experience on our historic downtown Square.

What differentiates your business in the marketplace?

Our recipes were passed down from Joe Vulpitta, who was a first-generation Italian from Chicago, and his family from Naples and Sicily, Italy.

What makes your business unique in the marketplace?

We serve authentic Italian food.

What is your business management philosophy?

We try to keep the charm of a small pizza shop in what is now a very busy downtown.

Runner-up: Mellow Mushroom

Honorable Mention: Pizza Snob

Best Seafood

Hoochie’s Oyster House

Runner-up: Frilly’s Seafood Bayou Kitchen

Honorable Mention: Komodo Loco

Best Smoothies & Juice

Juice Lab

Runner-up: Smoothie King

Honorable Mention: Harvest House

Best Steak

Texas Roadhouse

Runner-up: Queenie’s Steakhouse

Honorable Mention: Outback Steakhouse

Best Sushi

I Love Sushi

Runner-up: Keiichi Japanese Restaurant

Honorable Mention: Komodo Loco

Best Taco

Torchy’s Tacos

Runner-up: Rusty Taco

Honorable Mention: Boca 31

Best Veggie Fare/Health Food

Spiral Diner & Bakery

Runner-up: Seven Mile Cafe

Honorable Mention: Juice Lab

Best Wings

Wingstop

Runner-up: BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar

Honorable Mention: Buffalo Wild Wings

Tags

Recommended for you