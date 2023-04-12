You have many ways to thank the good folks who feed you, help you around the home, fix your car, take care of your cat or dog, and more. But one of the best ways to thank them is to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses in the annual Best of Denton event, sponsored by the Denton Record-Chronicle. The results are featured each year in a special Denton County magazine edition.
This year is the 30th anniversary of Best of Denton.
“It’s a testament to how much the Denton citizens love to nominate and vote for their favorites each year,” said Becci Hendrix, advertising sales manager.
“Businesses, events and people love the Denton community and look forward to getting those votes. And, if you are a winner or finalist, you can let everyone in the Denton area know that you’re the best at what you do. It’s an excellent opportunity to promote your business as the best.”
Presenting sponsor this year is the Law Offices of Tim Powers. Silver sponsors include James Wood AutoPark and Salon LaPage. Other sponsorships are still available.
Nominations begin April 14 and continue until May 7. Voting starts on May 26 and ends on June 18, and the winners are publicly announced on Aug. 18. The winners and finalists will be honored at a reception on Aug. 17.
Categories include Auto, Bars and Nightlife, Beauty, Best of the Best, Eats, Home, Health, Life and Fun, Pets, Real Estate, Services and Shopping.