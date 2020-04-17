Best Hair Salon
Salon LaPage
2900 Wind River Lane, Suite 140
940-380-1110
What does your business specialize in?
Salon LaPage specializes in color. We believe in furthering our education and giving the best results for our guests.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Salon LaPage devotes a vast amount of time and dedication to advance training. We start off with a 40-week associate training program, monthly in-house training and quarterly classes with Redken and Pureology. We also have a consulting firm, Summit Salon Business Center, that ensures we are well rounded and that all areas of the business are healthy. A happy company is a healthy company.
How does your experience serve your customers?
My personal experience of 29 years in the beauty industry is my passion. I love people, beauty and making others feel special. I cannot imagine not being in this amazing, ever growing and ever changing industry. Having 29 years’ experience and still loving every second of it serves our guests, by ensuring them commitment, passion and devotion.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Salon culture, happiness and education. We are a family of artists, all different, all backgrounds, but with one goal: making others feel amazing, look amazing and bringing joy to everyone we meet.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Salon LaPage is unique by always giving back to the community. We love to support and serve Denton. Eleven years in the community has allowed us to partner with many local 501©3s and allow our guests to participate in giving back as well.
What is your business management philosophy?
In all we do, every business decision must be a triple win. The guest, the team and the company must all be equally valued and considered with all decisions.
Runner-up: Denton Color Lab
Honorable Mention: Davanti Salon and Spa
Best Barber Shop
THE BEARDED LADY
Runner-up: Denton Color Lab
Honorable Mention: Salon NV
Best Lash and Brow
LashUp BrowDown
Runner-up: Denton Color Lab
Honorable Mention: The Lash Room
Best Nail Salon
BELLA SALON & SPA
Runner-up: Deluxe Nails & Spa
Honorable Mention: DFW Nail Bar
Best Massage Center/Spa
SOMA MASSAGE THERAPY
529 Malone St., Suite 119, and 2500 Lillian Miller Parkway
940-241-4490
What does your business specialize in?
Soma Massage Therapy offers a variety of massage modalities including deep tissue, sports, prenatal, cupping, hot stone, reflexology, Swedish, lymphatic, aromatherapy, medical massage and Raindrop technique. We work with clients of all ages (including children and seniors) and all abilities!
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Soma Massage Therapy provides a personalized approach to every client and every massage. Extra time is built in to every appointment so that both client and therapist have an opportunity to communicate about their goals for the session. We always want our clients to feel safe in our space, and that is accomplished by hiring excellent and professional therapists who take their time communicating with our clients, each and every time.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
The three things that make Soma stand out from the rest are our no-tipping policy, our “Massage for a Cause” program, and the fact that each one-hour massage is actually booked as a 75-minute appointment at no extra cost, to ensure that our clients have an opportunity to communicate with us about their needs and goals for the day.
We are very proud of our “Massage for a Cause” program. We know that healthy and strong clients require a healthy and strong community, so we are always looking for ways to give back! Every month we ask for donations for various nonprofits in our area, and when a client contributes something (no matter how big or small) we enter their name into a drawing to win a free one-hour massage! We also regularly donate free massage gift certificates for fundraisers (we especially love our public schools).
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Our no-tipping policy is pretty revolutionary in the field of massage. But we make sure to pay our therapists well so that our clients don’t have to stress about the extra cost of tipping. It also minimizes stress for our massage therapists, because they know that their paychecks will remain steady and consistent. Additionally, we believe that as professionally trained massage therapists, we belong more in the healthcare field than in the service industry — and if you’ve never tipped your physical therapist or chiropractor before, then there’s no need to tip us, either!
What is your business management philosophy?
For most businesses, they’ll answer that “the customer always comes first.” And though we deeply care for our clients, here at Soma Massage Therapy, I believe that our hardworking and committed team of therapists come first. I believe that if I treat our massage therapists well, pay them fairly, trust them and treat them with kindness and compassion, then they in turn will take care of the clients and the business. Caring for our therapists has always been my No. 1 priority — and the rest has always naturally taken care of itself.
Runner-up: Massage Envy Spa
Honorable Mention: Essentials Day Spa
Best Specialty Services
DENTON COLOR LAB
Runner-up: Laser Loft
Honorable Mention: LashUp BrowDown
Best Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan
Runner-up: Tantrum Airbrush Tanning LLC
Honorable Mention: Planet Tan
Best Tattoo Shop
Aces Tattoos
1776 Teasley Lane, Suite 101
940-484-2237
What does your business specialize in?
Tattoos and body piercings.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We encourage all forms of continuing education, whether it be formal classes or through travels abroad to obtain any experience and techniques that may be learned from other professionals at the top of our trade.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Our artists have over 105 years’ combined experience. Our piercers have over 50 years’ combined experience. Our customer service rep/shop help have over five years of retail skills experience and we have found that making customers completely happy is the only acceptable way to serve them.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
Making customers proud of their decision to trust us with their body modification is what makes us tick.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
A comprehensive approach to artwork excellence, cleanliness, atmosphere, procedure and attitude.
What is your business management philosophy?
Treat customers the way we would expect to be treated and always provide quality in every facet of what we do.
Runner-up: Dark Age Tattoo Studio
Honorable Mention: Smilin’ Ricks