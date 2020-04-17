Best Bar
EAST SIDE DENTON
Runner-up: Harvest House
Honorable Mention: Paschall Bar
Best Bartending Staff
EAST SIDE DENTON
Runner-up: Miss Angeline’s
Honorable Mention: Oak St. Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor
Best Beer Selection
EAST SIDE DENTON
Runner-up: Oak St. Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor
Honorable Mention: Denton County Brewing Company
Best Drink Menu
MISS ANGELINE’S
Runner-up: Paschall Bar
Honorable Mention: East Side Denton
Best Happy Hour
CHUY’S
Runner-up: East Side Denton
Honorable Mention: Miss Angeline’s
Best Karaoke Night
CROSSROADS COCKTAILS & KARAOKE
Runner-up: Denton County Brewing Company
Honorable Mention: Andy’s Bar
Best Live Music Venue
DAN’S SILVERLEAF
Runner-up: Harvest House
Honorable Mention: LSA Burger Co.
Best Patio
EAST SIDE DENTON
Runner-up: Harvest House
Honorable Mention: LSA Burger Co.
Best Pool Tables
JR POCKETS
Runner-up: Harvest House
Honorable Mention: RT’s Neighborhood Bar
Best Sports Bar
EAST SIDE DENTON
Runner-up: The Dive
Honorable Mention: RT’s Neighborhood Bar
Best Wine List
STEVE’S WINE BAR
Runner-up: Wine Squared
Honorable Mention: Hannah’s Off the Square