Best Bar

EAST SIDE DENTON

Runner-up: Harvest House

Honorable Mention: Paschall Bar

Best Bartending Staff

EAST SIDE DENTON

Runner-up: Miss Angeline’s

Honorable Mention: Oak St. Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor

Best Beer Selection

EAST SIDE DENTON

Runner-up: Oak St. Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor

Honorable Mention: Denton County Brewing Company

Best Drink Menu

MISS ANGELINE’S

Runner-up: Paschall Bar

Honorable Mention: East Side Denton

Best Happy Hour

CHUY’S

Runner-up: East Side Denton

Honorable Mention: Miss Angeline’s

Best Karaoke Night

CROSSROADS COCKTAILS & KARAOKE

Runner-up: Denton County Brewing Company

Honorable Mention: Andy’s Bar

Best Live Music Venue

DAN’S SILVERLEAF

Runner-up: Harvest House

Honorable Mention: LSA Burger Co.

Best Patio

EAST SIDE DENTON

Runner-up: Harvest House

Honorable Mention: LSA Burger Co.

Best Pool Tables

JR POCKETS

Runner-up: Harvest House

Honorable Mention: RT’s Neighborhood Bar

Best Sports Bar

EAST SIDE DENTON

Runner-up: The Dive

Honorable Mention: RT’s Neighborhood Bar

Best Wine List

STEVE’S WINE BAR

Runner-up: Wine Squared

Honorable Mention: Hannah’s Off the Square

