JAMES WOOD AUTO PARK INC.
3906 Interstate 35E
940-591-9663
What does your business specialize in?
Car dealership.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Our employees are very personable with our customers. We try to make all customers feel special and appreciated.
How does your experience serve your customers?
James Wood has been selling new cars since 1978. We have a great deal of experience with vehicles, working on vehicles and operating all of the technology in those vehicles.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
James Wood supports the community. We are heavily involved in many events and organizations in town.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
We are unique, in that, we are very transparent with our customers. We explain our pricing and do not have hidden fees or try to upsell you on unnecessary things.
What is your business management philosophy?
Take care of our employees so they will take care of our customers.
KWIK KAR OIL CHANGE & AUTO CARE CENTERS OF DENTON
3507 E. University Drive, 940-382-3500
2303 W. University Drive, 940 381-9908
2233 Colorado Blvd., 940-484-1900
26737 E. University Drive, 972 347-5911
What does your business specialize in?
Kwik Kar Oil Change and Auto Care Centers of Denton handles all vehicle care needs such as full-service oil change, auto maintenance and repair, brake repair, engine diagnostics, battery replacement, alignments, state inspection and much more. Kwik Kar can perform vehicles’ regular scheduled maintenance services without voiding the manufacture warranty and will usually be quicker and cost less than what the dealer will charge.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
Kwik Kar Denton employs ASE-certified (highest level of training) mechanics who are qualified to work on all makes and models of vehicles, from vintage to luxury. Kwik Kar only uses the industry’s most advanced computerized diagnostic equipment and only uses the highest-quality, manufacturer-recommended parts.
How does your experience serve your customers?
Kwik Kar is known for its unparalleled customer service and friendly, professional auto technicians. Oil change customers always receive a 20-point check of their vehicles which includes airing up tires, checking/filling fluid levels, hoses, courtesy vacuum and window washing. At Kwik Kar Denton customers’ ninth oil change is always free, and drivers receive 50% off any car wash with a service (car wash located at East University and Paloma Creek locations only).
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
As a one-stop shop for auto care needs, Kwik Kar Denton prides itself on offering the greatest value in auto care and excellent customer service, all in four convenient locations around town.
What is your business management philosophy?
Kwik Kar has hands-on ownership and a highly skilled team of auto experts using the latest technology to educate customers and keep their vehicles running safely and efficiently.
TOMMY’S HI TECH AUTO
620 Fort Worth Drive
940-222-4491
What does your business specialize in?
Auto repair.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We have ASE certified technicians, we do a free multi-point inspection, we will even take you out to your vehicle and show you exactly what is wrong with it if there is anything wrong because we truly believe in complete transparency. We also warranty all our repairs with a 7-year/77,000-mile warranty!
How does your experience serve your customers?
The shop is run by real people who just want to serve those in our community. We all have families and real lives — we are busy, just like our customers and understand how it feels to need a reliable vehicle that isn’t going to cost an arm and a leg. Michael, our owner, is a busy dad — with three very small children, and wants to serve families well. That’s why we are often helping the community with things like “Fix My Ride” where we fix vehicles for free for families in need in Denton.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We go above and beyond for our customers — for instance, we offer free loaner cars with repairs, we will drive customers from the shop to work, home, the mall or anywhere else they want go in the Denton area. We also will pick up and drop off vehicles for people, so they don’t even need to leave work or home. We stand behind our work so much that we even offer the best warranty in all of Texas — 7 years/77,000 miles! Plus, we have true expert mechanics who are ASE certified and know their stuff.
What is your business management philosophy?
Our core values are God. Serve. Fun. Educate. Profit.
CALIBER COLLISION DENTON
B&O TOWING
219 N. Locust St.
940-387-6589
What does your business specialize in?
We have been providing the Denton area with quality, professional service since 1993, carrying on the tradition of those who started B&O in 1957. We pride ourselves in attention to detail and treating the customer with respect. High morals and quality service are what B&O Towing is all about.
What steps do you take to ensure a quality product or service?
We treat every customer as if they were our own family. Our drivers are courteous and professional. Whether it’s charging fair prices, or going the extra mile in handling a vehicle, we always strive to do right by the customer.
How does your experience serve your customers?
B&O has been in existence for over 60 years. Our family has owned it since 1993. There is nothing in this business that we haven’t seen nor aren’t prepared for. Not only have we been committed to Denton for decades but we are constantly seeking to improve our methods, technology and service.
What differentiates your business in the marketplace?
We are family-owned, and we are committed to be fair to the customer and inspire repeat business. Needing a tow isn’t a situation one wants to find themselves in, but they can take comfort in knowing we are there to take care of them promptly, carefully, and fairly.
What makes your business unique in the marketplace?
Again, family-owned, and located in downtown one block north of the Square. We offer full mechanical repairs as well.
What is your business management philosophy?
High morals. Fair prices. Attention to detail. Hard work.
THE WASH FACTORY CAR WASH
