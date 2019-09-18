Ira Bershad of Frisco has announced he is running for chairman of the Denton County Democratic Party in next year's primary. Bershad is currently the president of the Frisco Democratic Club.
Bershad and the Frisco Democratic Club hosted Texas’ first U.S. Senate Democratic candidate forum of the 2020 election cycle and a town hall with presidential candidate Julian Castro. The “Ira for Chair” campaign announced that it has raised nearly $10,000 in funds so far, a record amount raised by a candidate for this position.
“Upon winning the race for Chair, I will donate the balance of my campaign funds to the DCDP Coordinated Campaign on my first day in office,” Bershad said in a statement. “A move that will help ensure local Democrats’ competitiveness in the critical November 2020 elections.”
The primary elections are March 3.