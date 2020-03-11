BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.
He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday that he’s not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.
Sanders had a significant pocket of support in Denton and Denton County, with Sanders winning the Democratic primary in Denton County last week.
Sanders’ win percentage was particularly high in two precincts that cover the bulk of the University of North Texas campus, where he gained upward of 77% of all Democratic ballots cast. In a precinct covering Texas Woman’s University, support for the candidate was above 60%.
Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability” to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders’ supporters.
Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he said he’s looking forward to the debate scheduled Sunday with Biden.