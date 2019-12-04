The University of North Texas athletic department will host one of the nation’s most beloved halftime entertainers on Thursday during a rare home game against a nationally prominent opponent.
Rong Niu, better known as Red Panda, will perform at the UNT men’s basketball game against the University of Oklahoma at the UNT Coliseum.
Niu is renowned for her act in which she flips bowls off her feet and catches them on her head, all while riding a 7-foot unicycle.
Red Panda is a regular at halftime of NBA games and appeared at a Texas Tech University game earlier this season.
“We’re very excited for Thursday’s game,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “We get the rare opportunity to host a Big 12 team, and Red Panda is providing the halftime entertainment. I’ve seen hundreds of halftime acts, and Red Panda is my favorite by far. She is an amazing acrobat and an entertainer you can’t miss.”
Red Panda grew up in China and learned the tricks of the acrobatics trade from her father.
She came to the United States, worked at Disney World’s Epcot Center and caught a break when the Los Angeles Clippers needed a halftime act in 1993.
Red Panda was a hit and has been performing at halftime in NBA and college basketball games ever since.
UNT is bringing in Red Panda at a time it is trying to bolster interest in its basketball program. The Mean Green have won at least 20 games in each of the past two seasons but have struggled to draw fans at times. UNT averaged 3,363 fans for 16 home games last season, a total that ranked eighth among 14 teams in Conference USA.
UNT’s attendance has dwindled to 2,447 fans per home game in the early stages of this season. UNT has hosted three games thus far.
Drawing fans for basketball games has been a challenge for years at UNT, where football garners the lion’s share of attention. The school replaced its annual tip-off event at the UNT Coliseum this year in favor of an event that took place at Apogee Stadium during tailgating before a game against the University of Texas-El Paso.
UNT has run a series of promotions over the course of the past two seasons to build interest in basketball and is calling out the big gun this time for its game against Oklahoma.
Halftime shows don’t get any bigger than Red Panda.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the school’s promotions department and Baker for their efforts to boost attendance and specifically for landing a halftime show with Niu.
“I have been at universities where people show up to see Red Panda and leave,” McCasland said. “Don’t do that, but it’s a good enough reason to come.
“She is the No. 1 halftime act in basketball.”