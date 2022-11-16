A Coppell-based manufacturer of beauty products is eyeing a new facility in Fort Worth’s huge AllianceTexas development.
Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp. provides products for brands including Naterra, L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Mary Kay, Unilever and Tree Hut.
The century-old company has its headquarters at 1250 Freeport Parkway in Coppell, near DFW International Airport. The firm also has manufacturing and warehousing operations in Coppell.
Beauty Manufacturing is looking at a new location at 5650 Alliance Gateway north of Fort Worth. An existing 445,870-square-foot industrial building would be retrofitted to house the company’s manufacturing operations.
The building once housed an electronics manufacturing company.
The project would create 250 jobs with an average salary of $65,800, according to Fort Worth’s economic development department. And Beauty Manufacturing’s new plant would have a proposed capital investment of $70 million.
Fort Worth is being asked to consider a 10-year tax abatement on the operation that could eventually be valued at $3.5 million.
The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to vote on the economic incentive at the end of this month.
AllianceTexas is already one of the state’s largest employment centers with more than 500 companies employing thousands of workers. Total investment at AllianceTexas topped $12.6 billion in 2021, according to Hillwood.