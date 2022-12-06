Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital team

The Heart Hospital at Baylor Scott & White's TAVR team includes, left to right, Parker Beasley, Brad McCall, Dr. David Brown, Dr. Karim Al-Azizi, Dr. Molly Szerlip, Dr. Katherine Harrington, Dr. Srini Potluri, Dr. Minh Tran, Dr. Ricky Harris and Mark Valentine.

 Courtesy photo

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Denton is now offering transcatheter aortic valve replacements, a specialty heart procedure that was previously only available at the hospital system’s Dallas and Plano locations.

The procedure is a minimally invasive option that requires a small incision in the groin and wrist to replace heart valves, as opposed to open-heart surgery. The procedure takes 60 to 90 minutes, including prep time, with most patients returning home the next day. Depending on patient anatomy, the procedure is considered relatively low-risk, according to Karim Al-Azizi, an interventional cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White.

