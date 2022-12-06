The Heart Hospital at Baylor Scott & White's TAVR team includes, left to right, Parker Beasley, Brad McCall, Dr. David Brown, Dr. Karim Al-Azizi, Dr. Molly Szerlip, Dr. Katherine Harrington, Dr. Srini Potluri, Dr. Minh Tran, Dr. Ricky Harris and Mark Valentine.
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Denton is now offering transcatheter aortic valve replacements, a specialty heart procedure that was previously only available at the hospital system’s Dallas and Plano locations.
The procedure is a minimally invasive option that requires a small incision in the groin and wrist to replace heart valves, as opposed to open-heart surgery. The procedure takes 60 to 90 minutes, including prep time, with most patients returning home the next day. Depending on patient anatomy, the procedure is considered relatively low-risk, according to Karim Al-Azizi, an interventional cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White.
Though Denton has had a specialized heart valve clinic at The Heart Hospital for the last four years, the TAVRs were previously performed at the Plano location, where the care team participated in clinical trials that helped approve the technology with the Food and Drug Administration.
“Given the growing needs of Denton and Wise Counties, in serving patients with valvular heart disease, we felt that it was time to bring the expertise to this community and provide such important therapy in their backyard,” Al-Azizi said in a news release.
Ideal candidates for the procedure include those with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis, who would undergo an evaluation to ensure they are a good fit for the procedure. Symptomatic aortic stenosis requires prompt treatment, with most patients left untreated after five years having low survival rates.