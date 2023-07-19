Bartonville Starbucks

Labor organizers and community members support Bartonville Starbucks partners during a sip-in Saturday ahead of their union election this week. Employees voted 14-7 to join the Starbucks Workers United labor union.

 Contributed photo

Just two months after beginning organizing efforts, the Starbucks at 3012 FM407 in Bartonville voted 14-7 in favor of unionization Monday.

“It’s nice to kind of have that weight off our shoulders, but there’s still a lot of work to do for sure,” lead organizer Leo Baker said.

AMBER GAUDET

