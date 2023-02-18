Barry Pepper, who played the scripture-quoting sniper in Saving Private Ryan, will have a rifle in his hands again, this time in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
Pepper will have a series regular role as Esau Pierce, “the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a battle-tested warrior himself,” Paramount announced in a news release Friday.
It’s unclear whether Pepper’s role is based on a real-life figure. The 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles regiment was active from 1861 to 1862, according to The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture. Reeves is set in 1883.
In Saving Private Ryan (1998), Pepper starred with Tom Hanks and played Tennessee sharpshooter Private Daniel Jackson. He also starred with Hanks in The Green Mile. In the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys, Pepper played Bobby Kennedy, winning an Emmy for best lead actor in a miniseries or movie. He also was nominated in the same category for playing Roger Maris in the 2001 HBO film 61*.
1883: The Bass Reeves Story will be a six-part limited series starring David Oyelowo as Reeves, the real-life U.S. Deputy Marshal who was born into slavery and later worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.
The Paramount+ series is a spinoff of Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1883.
Dennis Quaid has joined the streaming series in a recurring role as Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.
Pepper joins a cast that also includes Forrest Goodluck and Lauren E. Banks. Goodluck will play Billy Crow, a young Cherokee man with an affinity for dime store books and gaudy style. Banks will play Jennie, Reeves’ wife.
The series will be filmed in North Texas. Earlier this week, scenes were shot at the Ellis County Courthouse and Rogers Hotel in Waxahachie. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon.
