Barry Pepper

Barry Pepper has been cast in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

 Matt Sayles

Barry Pepper, who played the scripture-quoting sniper in Saving Private Ryan, will have a rifle in his hands again, this time in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Pepper will have a series regular role as Esau Pierce, “the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a battle-tested warrior himself,” Paramount announced in a news release Friday.

