Did you know that Halloween is the second favorite holiday in the United States after Christmas? For some, the celebration offers a chance to express their whimsical side, while for others Halloween provides a sense of community, at least for one night.
Steeped in a long history that dates back to the Celtic end-of-the-harvest celebration, later modified by Christian influence to become All Hallows Eve in preparation for All Saint’s Day on Nov. 1, Halloween has transitioned into trick-or-treat adventures for children and lots of candy.
The following are seven tips to ensure a fun and safe Halloween:
Staying safe can be tricky for children going through neighborhoods in search of treats cautions Bev Kellner, AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety Program manager. Motorists must:
Slow down when driving in neighborhoods.
Be extra cautious when entering or exiting driveways.
Remain vigilant to the possibility of children darting out from between cars or behind bushes or shrubs.
If offering treats at your house, pick up any potential hazards in the yard. In the low-light conditions and excitement of playing trick-or-treat, it is easy to trip on a garden hose, sprinkler or a toy left on the grass or sidewalk.
Choose a costume with bright colors that is made from flame-retardant fabric. Make sure the costume is the correct length so that the child cannot accidentally trip on the hem. Also, don’t select a mask that can impair vision.
The Mayo Clinic suggests an adult should, “Accompany trick-or-treaters younger than age 12. Pin a piece of paper with your child’s name, address and phone number inside your child’s pocket in case you get separated. Make sure someone in the group has a flashlight with fresh batteries.”
Make a rule that candy and other treats are not to be eaten until you can inspect them. Discard treats that are not completely sealed. Remove small or hard candy that may become a choking hazard for small children. Ration the eating to just a few treats each day.
All of the excitement and activity surrounding Halloween can cause anxiety for your dog or cat. Please give them a safe place to wait out the trick-or-treaters coming to your door — a crate or behind a closed door is best. Don’t leave pets out in the yard on Halloween, especially cats, which are often at risk from pranksters.
Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, can be dangerous and even lethal for dogs and cats. Sugar-free candy sweetened with xylitol can result in a sudden drop in blood sugar and may cause liver damage in dogs according to Cummings Veterinary Medical Center, Tufts University. If you suspect your pet has ingested some chocolate or xylitol, contact your veterinarian or emergency clinic immediately. For more information, contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.
Halloween Fun Facts:
One-quarter of all the candy sold annually in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween.
Jack-o’-lanterns were originally carved in turnips in Scotland and Ireland. But, when some of them immigrated to the United States, they found that pumpkins were easier to come by than turnips.
The National Retail Federation estimates that 17% of households will provide their pets with Halloween costumes in 2019.
Historically, dressing up in costumes was a way to hide from ghosts.
Halloween can be fun and secure for everyone with a bit of extra care and thoughtful planning. Enjoy the festivities and stay safe.