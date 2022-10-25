(R) indicates Republican, (D) indicates Democrat, (L) Libertarian and (G) Green.
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon (R)
Iro Omere (D)
John Simmons (L)
U.S. Representative, District 13
Ronny Jackson (R)
Kathleen Brown (D)
U.S. Representative, District 26
Michael C. Burgess (R)
Mike Kolls (L)
U.S. Representative, District 32
Antonio Swad (R)
Colin Allred (D)
STATE
Governor
Greg Abbott (R)
Beto O’Rourke (D)
Mark Tippetts (L)
Delilah Barrios (G)
Write-in
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (R)
Mike Collier (D)
Shanna Steele (L)
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (R)
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
Mark Ash (L)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar (R)
Janet T. Dudding (D)
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Jay Kleberg (D)
Alfred Molison Jr. (G)
Write-in
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (R)
Susan Hays (D)
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R)
Luke Warford (D)
Jaime Andres Diez (L)
Hunter Wayne Crow (G)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R)
Erin A. Nowell (D)
Thomas Edward Oxford (L)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R)
Amanda Reichek (D)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young (R)
Julia Maldonado (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker (R)
Dana Huffman (D)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III (R)
Robert Johnson (D)
State Board of Education, District 12
Pam Little (R)
Alex Cornwallis (D)
Christy Mowrey (L)
Write-in
State Board of Education, District 14
Evelyn Brooks (R)
Tracy Fisher (D)
State Senator, District 12
Tan Parker (R)
Francine Ly (D)
State Representative, District 57
Richard Hayes (R)
Darren Hamilton (L)
State Representative, District 63
Ben Bumgarner (R)
H. Denise Wooten (D)
State Representative, District 65
Kronda Thimesch (R)
Brittney Verdell (D)
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Elizabeth Kerr (R)
Delonia A. Watson (D)
Denton County
County Judge
Andy Eads (R)
Fabian Thomas (D)
County Clerk
Juli Luke (R)
Angela Brewer (D)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Kevin Falconer (R)
Diana Weitzel (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Alan Wheeler (R)
Olivia Jeffers (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
James R. DePiazza (R)
Stephanie Gardella (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6
Blanca Oliver (R)
Chris Lopez (D)
Proposition A
The issuance of $650,000,000 general obligation bonds for constructing, improving, repairing and maintaining roads, bridges and highways within Denton County, including city, state and county streets, roads, highways and bridges and participation with federal, state and local public entities related to such improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Era ISD Special Election
Proposition A
The issuance of $13,900,000 of bonds by the Era Independent School District for constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Little Elm ISD Special Election
Proposition A
The issuance of $289,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including renovation and equipment of Little Elm High School, new elementary schools, and equipment for school security purposes, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and for the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.003, Texas Education Code.
Ponder ISD Special Election
Proposition A
Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.3477 in the Ponder Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 35 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $2,583,792.
Slidell ISD General Election
Trustee, Position 1
Shaun Alexander
Trumanell Maples
Trustee, Position 2
Johnny Zuniga
Bekah Totten
Trustee, Position 3
Kimberly C. Dunlap
Trustee, Position 4
Marissa Ewell
Brian Moore
Nicole Wright
City of Aubrey Special Election
Proposition A
The City of Aubrey shall adopt the proposed Home Rule Charter.
Town of Bartonville Special Election
Proposition A
The reduction of the sales and use tax authorized under The Development Corporation Act of 1979 and Chapters 501, 502 and 505 of the Local Government Code, in the Town of Bartonville, Texas, from the rate of one-quarter of one percent to the rate of one-eighth of one percent; and the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Town of Bartonville, Texas, at the rate of five-eighths of one percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
City of Carrollton Bond Election
Proposition A
The issuance of $102,450,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Proposition B
The issuance of $8,800,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Proposition C
The issuance of $18,900,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Proposition D
The issuance of $4,800,000 general obligation bonds for animal shelter facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Proposition E
The issuance of $2,000,000 general obligation bonds for city trail improvements, including the trails at T.C. Rice Park and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds
City of Celina Special Election
Proposition A
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.
City of Coppell Special Election
Proposition A
Whether or not to continue the adoption of one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets for a four (4) year period.
Proposition B
Whether or not to continue the adoption of one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax for crime reduction programs for a ten (10) year period.
City of Dallas Special Election
Proposition A
Authorizing the city of Dallas to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation and financing of the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, a venue within the city of the type described and defined in section 334.001(4)(b) of and permitted by chapter 334, Local Government Code, as amended (the “Act”), designated by Resolution 22-0660 (the “Resolution”) and described in summary form as an expansion of a convention center facility described in Sections 334.001(4)(b) and 334.2518 of the Act, and by Section 351.001(2), Tax Code, as amended, and related infrastructure as defined in the Act, including demolition costs (collectively, the “Convention Center Expansion Venue Project”); and authorizing the city of Dallas to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation and financing of certain Fair Park facilities, a venue within the city of the type described and defined in section 334.001(4)(d) of and permitted by the act, designated by the Resolution and described in summary form pursuant to section 334.2518 of the act as the acquisition, construction and improvement of the Automobile Building, the Centennial Building, the Band Shell, the Music Hall, the Cotton Bowl and the Coliseum, and related infrastructure as defined in the Act (collectively, the “Fair Park Facilities Venue Project” and, together with the Convention Center Expansion Venue Project, the “Venue Projects”) and to impose a new hotel occupancy tax at the rate of two percent (2%) for the purpose of financing the venue projects; and approving the resolution. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the city of Dallas would be fifteen percent (15%) of the price paid for a room in a hotel.
City of Denton Special Election
Proposition A
Shall Alison Maguire be removed from the City Council by Recall?
Proposition B
Shall an initiative ordinance be approved to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement?
Town of Flower Mound Special Election
Proposition A
Whether the Town of Flower Mound Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for 20 years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax should be continued for 20 years.
Proposition B
Whether the Town of Flower Mound Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District should be continued for 20 years and the Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District sales tax should be continued for 20 years.
Proposition C
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Flower Mound, Texas at the rate of one-quarter of one percent (1/4 of 1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Town of Hickory Creek Special Election
Proposition A
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.
City of Justin Special Election
Proposition A
The reduction of the local sales and use tax in the City of Justin dedicated for the benefit of a section 4a and 4b economic development corporations from one-half (1/2) of one percent to one-fourth (1/4) of one percent each and authorization the adoption of a one-half (1/2) of one percent sales tax to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Proposition B
The adoption of a home rule charter for the City of Justin to include provisions for the incorporation and powers of the city; city council and the mayor; responsibilities of the city council; city administration; municipal elections; initiative; referendum, and recall; finance; franchises and public utilities; boards and commissions; planning and zoning commission; ethics, prohibitions, and penalties; and general and transitional provisions.
City of Lake Dallas Special Election
Proposition A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Lake Dallas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the 5TH anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
City of New Fairview Special Election
Proposition A
Shall the City of New Fairview Texas’ municipal boundaries be decreased by the Disannexation of Falcon Ridge Estates from the City of New Fairview, Texas?
City of Oak Point Special Election
Proposition A
Adoption of the home rule charter.
City of Pilot Point Special Election
Mayor
(unexpired term)
Chad Major
Elisa Beasley
Council member, Place 3
(unexpired term)
Ray Dane
Town of Shady Shores Special Election
Proposition A
The adoption of a local sales tax in the Town of Shady Shores at a rate of 2%.
Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 2 Special Election
Proposition A
The issuance of $32,600,000 bonds for roads and improvements in aid thereof and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.
Proposition B
The issuance of $32,600,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.
Municipal Utility District No. 16 Special Election
Proposition A
The fire plan, the implementation of the fire plan for the provision of fire protection services to persons, buildings, and property located within the boundaries of the district, the assessment, levy and collection of mandatory charges for the purpose of providing such fire protection services and the issuance of $10,047,980 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (fire protection facilities and equipment).
Proposition B
The issuance of $15,071,970 in refunding bonds issued for fire protection facilities and equipment and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the refunding bonds.
Hunter Ranch Improvement District No. 1 Special Election
Proposition A
The confirmation of the Creation of Hunter Ranch Improvement District No. 1 of Denton County, Texas.
Directors
(Vote for none, one, two, three or four)
Matt Edgemon
David Davidson Jr.
Amanda Green
Alan Hoffmann
Legends Ranch Municipal Utility District Special Election
Proposition A
Confirmation of the district.
Directors
(Vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)
Kilene Pylant
Ronald Lee Davis
Antoine Fotre
David Gowen
Keith Armstrong
Proposition B
The issuance of $230,267,389 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).
Proposition C
The issuance of $197,334,900 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (paved roads and turnpikes).
Proposition D
The issuance of $345,401,084 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer facilities and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.
Proposition E
The issuance of $296,002,350 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for macadamized, graveled, and paved roads and turnpikes or improvements, including storm drainage, in aid of those roads, and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding road bonds.
Proposition F
The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration, and paved roads and turnpikes).
Rocky Top Ranch Municipal Utility District Special Election
Proposition A
Confirmation of the district.
Directors
(Vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)
Melissa Tapp
Jeremiah Collins
Marsha Franklin-Darby
Kelly Huan
Robert Snider
Proposition B
The issuance of $237,500,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).
Proposition C
The issuance of $438,900,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (paved roads and turnpikes).
Proposition D
The issuance of $356,250,000 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer facilities and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.
Proposition E
The issuance of $658,350,000 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for macadamized, graveled, and paved roads and turnpikes or improvements, including storm drainage, in aid of those roads, and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding road bonds.
Proposition F
The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration, and paved roads and turnpikes).
Tradition Municipal Utility District 2A Special Election
Proposition A
Confirmation of the district.
Directors
(Vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)
Jason Wight
Kevin Crews
Craig Barnes
Clay Thomas
Clay Densmore
Proposition B
The issuance of $512,700,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration).
Proposition C
The issuance of $424,400,000 in bonds and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of the bonds (paved roads and turnpikes).
Proposition D
The issuance of $769,050,000 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer facilities and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding bonds.
Proposition E
The issuance of $636,600,000 in refunding bonds to refund bonds issued for macadamized, graveled, and paved roads and turnpikes or improvements, including storm drainage, in aid of those roads, and the levy of ad valorem taxes in payment of said refunding road bonds.
Proposition F
The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation (water, sanitary sewer, drainage and storm sewer, organization and administration, and paved roads and turnpikes).