In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.63, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 22 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Following weeks of declines, the statewide average gas price has dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since May, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 19-cent decline, to $3.95 a gallon.
That price is still $1.12 more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 16 cents on the week, to $4.44 a gallon — $1.28 more than during the third week of July 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region continued to see price drops that slightly outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping 21 cents to $3.91 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also fell 21 cents, to $3.88 a gallon.
Gas prices across the state fell as economic slowdown concerns, due to rising interest rates and inflation, outweigh crude oil supply worries as the war in Ukraine continues, according to AAA. The potential for declining crude oil demand, as it relates to possible reduced economic activity, could lead prices to follow suit. However, crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines — trading in wild swings somedays, and July is still a leading month for travel demand; therefore, it is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.82 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.