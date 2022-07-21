Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.63, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 22 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Following weeks of declines, the statewide average gas price has dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since May, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 19-cent decline, to $3.95 a gallon.

That price is still $1.12 more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 16 cents on the week, to $4.44 a gallon — $1.28 more than during the third week of July 2021.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!