Denton’s proposed 2021-22 budget would keep the city property tax rate the same, although rising property valuations mean the city’s average tax bill will rise by about 6%, according to a presentation to the Denton City Council on Monday. The meeting also includes early plans for a new fire station at Denton Enterprise Airport.
The proposed budget is only one step in the yearly budgeting process, with much still subject to change before the council adopts the city tax rate, utility rates and budget in September. City finance director Cassey Ogden briefed members during Monday’s workshop, with the fiscal year 2021-22 total coming in at $1.45 billion.
Included in the proposed budget is a property tax rate of 59.045 cents per $100 valuation, identical to the past two years. Of that, 37.5075 cents would be put toward operations and maintenance, with the remainder put toward debt. The maintenance and operations rate will decrease this year by a half-cent, with debt service increasing by an equal amount.
Though the tax rate will likely staying the same, the average taxable value of residential homes in Denton has gone up, increasing from $259,097 to $275,361. That equates to an average city tax bill of $1,626, a little over 6% higher than last year’s $1,530. Ogden noted that tax bill is only the city’s average; each home will have different results.
“I’m really glad that you show us the bill and not the rate only,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “In my opinion, it’s a perennial flim-flam of elected officials to say, ‘I didn’t raise your taxes, I kept the rate the same and your assessment went up so there’s nothing I can do about it.’ But we know that’s not true. … We should just be able to honestly say this is a proposal to increase the average bill 6.3%.”
Meltzer and several other council members expressed interest in exploring the numbers further, along with a potential increase of the homestead exemption, though many of those changes would likely come in next year’s budget process.
“Am I saying it has to be zero? I am not,” Meltzer said. “We have targeted zero increase for a number of cycles but I acknowledge that costs rise. But that doesn’t mean Dentonites’ ability to pay has risen.”
Denton Fire Department Chief Kenneth Hedges also gave council members a presentation Monday on plans for an upcoming fire station at Denton Enterprise Airport on the city’s west side. Hedges said Fire Station 9 is being planned in response to the city’s growing population, which has made for more calls to the existing stations.
Projecting those increases to continue, Fire Station 9 would be built at the airport, providing emergency response primarily to the airport itself, the western corridor of U.S. Highway 380 and Interstate 35. According to maps included in the presentation, the station would greatly increase the total area responders can reach within 4 minutes, while also providing 8-minute backup to other stations.
The multimillion-dollar project is in its early stages, with funding models still being explored, but Hedges said it would take about a year to design the two-story station, with about 30 months needed for construction.
“I definitely support this,” council member Deb Armintor said. “There’s an obvious need for it. … I have no doubt this will decrease response times.”