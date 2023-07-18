The gunman in the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets was shot by a police officer a total of three times and tested negative for drugs and alcohol on the day of the massacre, according to an autopsy report obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News.

The autopsy, conducted by the Collin County medical examiner’s office, says the 33-year-old shooter was struck in the mouth, which was “immediately fatal” as the bullet hit his brain. The other two shots struck his right ear and right arm.

