The autopsy for 41-year-old LeCarvin “Kevin” Lewis found no apparent signs of physical trauma on the body of the resident, who went missing from the Denton State Supported Living Center in June.
The autopsy report was obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle through an open records request.
According to the report, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner could not determine a cause of death for Lewis but also could not rule out that he had a seizure. A forensic toxicology exam found Levetiracetam, an anti-seizure medication, as well as a small amount of ethanol in specimens taken from his spleen and chest cavity fluids.
The autopsy report also noted that Lewis’ body was found in an advanced state of decomposition with some mummification of his limbs. Lewis was reported missing by center staff on June 30. Center staff, family members and law enforcement searched the grounds for several days. His body was found behind the campus kitchen by employees on July 4.