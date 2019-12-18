State environmental officials approved agreed orders Wednesday for three Denton County entities after they were found in violation of state rules.
The city of Aubrey agreed to invest $7,500 in additional equipment after Texas Commission on Environmental Quality inspectors found the city’s sewer plant discharged more e. coli bacteria and ammonia than allowed in December 2018.
The expedited settlement allowed town officials to defer $1,875 in penalties.
The city of Corinth agreed to pay a $4,875 fine after a fish kill in January was traced to problems near a manhole in its sewer system.
Both cities also agreed to corrective steps to prevent similar problems in the future.
The owners of the 24/7 Xpresway convenience store in Carrollton agreed to an expedited settlement after inspectors found the company failed to monitor its underground petroleum storage tanks for possible leaks. The settlement allows the company to defer some of the $10,125 fine and take three years to pay.
The company also agreed to take corrective action.
The settlements were part of both agreed and default orders approved by the commissioners in Austin Wednesday, totaling $560,874 in fines against 46 regulated entities.