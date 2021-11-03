Of the 24 people who have been convicted in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, half have been sentenced to probation. That’s the sentence Jenna Ryan, who flew from Denton to the protest, and her attorney are seeking.
Ryan and her attorney are seeking probation for parading, picketing or demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but U.S. prosecutors are standing by their suggestion for 60 days of incarceration. Both have agreed to Ryan paying $500 in restitution.
A U.S. federal judge will have the final say Thursday when Ryan, a Denton County real estate agent, will appear in person for her sentencing in Washington, D.C. Almost 700 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot; about 105 have pleaded guilty, and 24 have been sentenced, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Ryan will be the first Denton County resident to be sentenced. She was the first area resident to plead guilty and as of Wednesday remains the only local guilty plea.
In a letter to presiding Judge Christopher Cooper, Ryan apologized for entering the Capitol building, emphasized that she didn’t see, commit or lie about any violence that day and said U.S. prosecutors have created false statements and a false timeline to get a harsher sentence. Her attorney’s response to the government’s sentencing memorandum says U.S. prosecutors rely on the comments she made before and after trespassing, which are protected by the First Amendment.
In her letter, Ryan said she was never interviewed nor interrogated by the FBI although she offered to do so many times.
“Never once did they ask for my version of events,” she said in the letter. “I was unable to give any statement under oath. Yet the prosecutor makes accusations about my culpability and integrity using television interviews in order to justify a very harsh punishment.”
Ryan’s attorney claims the comments she made in television interviews are protected by the First Amendment and that the prosecutors have created a timeline of her knowledge of destruction at the Capitol. Their filing says they have tried to enter a plea agreement with the U.S. since Ryan retained him to represent her in February, but they didn’t get a response from the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s superiors until late July.
U.S. prosecutors in a response say they stand by their suggestion of 60 days’ incarceration and $500 in restitution. In a filing, U.S. prosecutors cite photos and videos they obtained from Ryan’s phone showing she knew of the violence before she arrived at the Capitol.
“The recording, with the filename IMG_5707.mov, documents the defendant watching a Fox News report of the breach of the Capitol,” prosecutors say.
Prosecutors quote Ryan’s comments from the recording, stating she said “we’re gonna go down there and move them out of their chairs … We’re not here to play around.” The recording was from 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, about an hour before Ryan entered the Capitol building.
Ryan also said the statement about her not going to jail because she’s white and blonde was taken out of context.
“Unlike what the Prosecutor says, I do not feel that I am immune to punishment due to my appearance and social status,” she states in the letter. “I do not feel that I will get off ‘Scott Free’ (quoting the prosecutor), but I was trying to maintain my dignity to a mob of haters who were harassing me relentlessly by social media, phone and email.”
The tweet originally from March 26 is still online and reads: “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”
The tweet was in response to someone sending her a gif of Oprah with the caption, “You goin’ to jail.”
Although she was initially charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, she pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The maximum penalty for the charge is six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 — much higher than what prosecutors are suggesting.
Of the 24 people who have been sentenced in connection with the January riot, the longest sentence of incarceration went to a Dallas-area man. Troy Anthony Smocks pleaded guilty to threats in interstate commerce and was sentenced to 14 months of incarceration with three years of supervised release after.
Nine people were sentenced to incarceration between 14 days and 14 months. Twelve have been sentenced to probation, with timing ranging between two months and five years. Most of those sentences have come after defendants have pleaded guilty to the same charge as Ryan.
Ryan’s attorney’s filing in federal court asks the judge to consider a probation sentence, as a probation officer recommended.
“As noted in the Probation Officer’s Sentencing Recommendation, rehabilitation of Ms. Ryan does not appear to be a particular concern, she does not pose a danger to the community, and is in full compliance with the terms of her release since this case began,” the filing states.
Ryan’s attorney didn’t return a call for comment by Wednesday afternoon.