Maitlyn Gandy, mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, looks at the package that was delivered by a FedEx delivery man authorities say abducted her daughter last Wednesday during a press conference on Thursday outside of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. The package, a You Can be Anything Barbie set, was supposed to be Athena’s Christmas present, Gandy said.

 Juan Figueroa/DMN

DECATUR — Athena Strand never got the chance to open a special Christmas present: a “You can be anything” Barbie doll set meant as a reminder that the 7-year-old Wise County girl had an entire life full of possibilities ahead of her.

The man who delivered that package to Athena’s father last week robbed the little girl of the chance to fulfill those possibilities, said her mother, Maitlyn Gandy.

