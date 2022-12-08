DECATUR — Athena Strand never got the chance to open a special Christmas present: a “You can be anything” Barbie doll set meant as a reminder that the 7-year-old Wise County girl had an entire life full of possibilities ahead of her.
The man who delivered that package to Athena’s father last week robbed the little girl of the chance to fulfill those possibilities, said her mother, Maitlyn Gandy.
Standing next to the package of dolls meant for Athena, Gandy, 26, described her daughter as an animal lover with bright blue eyes and an ornery smile who loved Christmas. Part tomboy, part girly-girl, Athena simultaneously loved flowers and playing in the mud, her mother said.
“Athena was robbed of the opportunity to grow up to be anything she wanted,” Gandy said. “And this present, ordered out of innocence and love, is one she will never receive.”
Authorities say Tanner Lynn Horner, the FedEx driver who delivered the package Nov. 30, kidnapped Athena as she played in her father’s yard, prompting an Amber Alert and an extensive search for the girl and her alleged captor.
Athena’s body was found on Friday. Without elaborating, authorities said Horner confessed to kidnapping and killing her. The 31-year-old Fort Worth man is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
As she spoke in front of the Wise County courthouse on Thursday, Gandy said her purposes were twofold: to tell the world about what was lost with Athena’s death, and demand accountability to ensure no mother will have to experience what she is going through.
“Screening and hiring policies must be put in place so that monsters wearing delivery uniforms don’t show up on our children’s doorsteps,” Gandy said.
In a statement shared after Athena’s body was found last week, a spokesperson for FedEx said “words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”
“We continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities,” the FedEx statement said.
Following Gandy’s call for stricter hiring procedures, the company released another statement:
“Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand and we continue to cooperate fully with investigating authorities. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground — and our network of 6,000 independent service provider companies — than ensuring the safety of our operations within the communities we serve. As is common across the industry and considered standard practice, employees of service provider businesses are subject to a criminal history background check as part of the eligibility process.”
Benson Varghese, an attorney representing Athena’s family, said his firm continues to investigate any potential culpability in Athena’s death.
“We’re investigating not just what FedEx’s responsibility might have been, but anyone else who was involved in the decisions that were made that led to this tragic loss,” Varghese said.
Varghese said his firm has sent three legal-demand letters ordering the preservation of evidence, but declined to say whom those letters were addressed.
“I’m not going to, at this point, include or exclude anyone from being a possible target of a lawsuit,” he said. “The ultimate goal here is to ensure that no parent, grandparent or family member feels the loss that Maitlyn is going through right now.”
Gandy said she and Athena’s three young sisters are preparing for “the journey of all the firsts without her.”
“I was supposed to bring Athena back to our home in Oklahoma after Christmas break,” Gandy said. “Now, instead, Athena will be cremated and come home in an urn because I am not even close to being ready to let her go.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.