An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand on Thursday.

The body of a missing 7-year-old girl was recovered Friday night after authorities say a FedEx driver abducted her two days earlier.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, of Fort Worth was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping connected to the disappearance and death of Athena Strand. It was unclear whether he had an attorney; authorities said he made a confession but they did not go into detail.

