Blanche Dillon fondly remembers riding her horse to the country store just more than a mile from her parents’ home in Cross Roads. It was the 1970s, and family farms dotted the picturesque countryside.
Outside of that, there was nothing — except for that one little store.
“That’s where you’d buy milk, eggs and other items,” Dillon said. Her father, James Cundall, helped incorporate the town in 1973 and was its first mayor. “They had a hitching post. I’d buy a Coke, get something to eat and then ride back home.
“I drive around now and get tickled when I see the streets named after farms that were once here,” she said.
There still are reminders of yesteryear in Cross Roads, a nearly 7-square-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 380 some 4 miles east of Denton. It is home to rare pieces of Texas history, including the only intact beehive-shaped pottery kiln in North Texas, built in the mid-1880s, and a rock house nearby. Pottery was an early trade in Denton County’s past, since the area had clay-rich soil.
Horses and cattle graze on acre-plus lots and residents place significant value on protecting open spaces, trees and environmentally sensitive areas.
But make no mistake about it, Cross Roads is on the cusp of major growth, creating a delicate balancing act for those who want to preserve the past while welcoming new residents, small businesses, franchises and retailers with open arms.
“The growth is incredible to watch,” Dillon said. “But you don’t want to forget what used to be.”
Unbridled potential
In 2010, Cross Road’s population was 810. It’s now 1,431. While that’s not a big number, it is growth. And Walmart banked on it when it put a store smack dab in the middle of the town in 2013. Other businesses did, too, including CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Discount Tire. Rosa’s Café, a Mexican restaurant, opened recently, and Atwoods Ranch and Home, a farm supply store, is coming soon.
A development named Market Square, featuring 286 apartments, a hotel, restaurants and more, is in the works.
“We have some nice parcels along 380 for businesses and plenty of acreage for residential,” said Mayor T. Lynn Tompkins Jr. “The Bloomfield [residential neighborhood] development is going gangbusters right now, and restaurants and retail continue to expand. Market Square will be a diamond for us.”
Tompkins and his wife, Shiryl, moved to Cross Roads four years ago. While he never anticipated becoming the mayor, Tompkins takes his role seriously, pushing for growth, citizen-centered government, transparency and improved public safety that will include the addition of fire and ambulance units to go with the town’s police department.
“I knocked on over 200 doors, and when you do that, you hear a lot about what people like and don’t like,” Tompkins said. “We want our citizens to volunteer and be involved, and we want to take their advice.”
The past is alive
One way Tompkins is enlisting help from residents is to ensure Cross Roads’ history isn’t muted by growth. He pointed to longtime residents such as Dillon, John Murray and Dorian Arledge, who are heading up a historical committee to maintain the beauty and serenity of the town and educate folks through stories of a simpler life.
“We do have a lot of history here, and we’re very proud of that,” Tompkins said. “There are plenty of people who are family to those who started this town, and they all have great stories. They want to get involved.”
Dillon agreed.
“There’s no telling how far back the history of this area goes,” she said. “That’s amazing to me.”
For more information about Cross Roads, visit CrossRoadsTX.gov or the Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce at AubreyCOC.org/Town-of-Cross-Roads.