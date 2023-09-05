Luis Martinez’s dream is to be the first Hispanic from Oak Cliff to win an Oscar and, to achieve it, he has started a business that boomed thanks to a TikTok video.
Antojiitos Mentiiras, which opened in February, offers Mexican street food in the Bishop Arts District. It had unexpected success in the last month after a TikTok video garnered nearly 320,000 views.
“One day I was thanking God for the good things that were happening to me, for being able to walk, for all the little things, too, and the next day I uploaded the video to TikTok and it changed my life,” Martinez told The Dallas Morning News.
In his video, Martinez, who has put his studies at the University of North Texas on hold, talks about his business and shows off some of the snacks he prepares. The same afternoon after he uploaded it, the line of his customers grew exponentially, as did his sales.
“My business had already been open for about four months, and sometimes there were people, sometimes not, but that day it was hard to handle all the customers,” he said. “My sales have increased like ten times.”
Martinez has five employees who left their previous jobs to concentrate on Mentiiras.
In his business, Martinez offers elote in a cup, mini pancakes, milkshakes, aguas frescas, strawberries or peaches with cream, and other Mexican desserts.
“It’s called Mentiiras because in our families when you ask if they wanted an elote or something, they tell you no, but they end up eating half of yours ... and it’s all lies,” Martinez said. Mentiiras means lies in English.
All for a dream
A horseshoe and an image of St. Martin Caballero watch everyone passing through the entrance to purchase a snack at Mentiiras. The saint, known among Mexican traditional Catholics for being the one who helps businesses, was a gift from Martinez’s mother.
Martinez, 21, was born in San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, Mexico. At the age of 3, he was brought to the United States by his parents along with five other siblings once his father obtained permanent residency for all of them. His younger sister was born in the U.S.
At age 15, Martinez began working at Chick-fil-A, where he became a supervisor. But he had a bigger dream.
“I want to be a film director,” he said. “I really like cinematography. My dream is to make my own movies and win an Oscar. That’s my ultimate dream.”
Martinez, who studies visual arts at UNT, wanted to build a business that would give him a steady income while he finishes school and starts his film projects.
For months, Martinez was unable to start his business because he didn’t even have a table. But in January, instead of buying new contact lenses, he decided to buy the material to make the bar where he would serve his customers. He finally opened his business in February.
“I had planned to dedicate about two or three years to build this business, but the power of TikTok is incredible, and in less than a year, I already accomplished a lot,” Martinez said. “I hope to resume my studies next year and start working on my films.”
Martinez said he already has four notebooks with screenplay ideas for films. He dreams of telling stories about his people.
Martinez dreams of being a film director like Stanley Kubrick, David Robert Mitchell, Sam Levinson or James Cameron, but without forgetting that his roots are in Mexico and Oak Cliff.
Antojiitos Mentiiras is at 418 N. Tyler St.
