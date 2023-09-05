Mentiiras

Luis Celso Martinez, owner of Antojiitos Mentiiras, a snack shop at 418 N. Tyler St. in Oak Cliff, prepares a variety of Mexican snacks, including sandilocas, watermelon slushy drinks, and elotes. Martinez grew his small business into a popular stop for snacks because of his postings on TikTok.

 Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

Luis Martinez’s dream is to be the first Hispanic from Oak Cliff to win an Oscar and, to achieve it, he has started a business that boomed thanks to a TikTok video.

Antojiitos Mentiiras, which opened in February, offers Mexican street food in the Bishop Arts District. It had unexpected success in the last month after a TikTok video garnered nearly 320,000 views.

