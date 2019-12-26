University of North Texas international studies senior Cristina Sagahon used to have a habit of throwing drink containers into the recycling bin without first rinsing them out. Like many other people in the Denton community, Sagahon often tossed contaminated recyclables without being aware of the consequences.
It wasn’t until Sagahon did a report for her environmental ethics class last year that she learned the grave effects of “aspirational recycling." The term refers to the habit of throwing something in a recycling bin under the assumption that the item is recyclable, and if not, thinking that crews sorting through recyclables at a materials recovery facility will simply take it out.
It doesn’t happen that way, she soon found out. One contaminated item can divert a whole recyclable bin to the trash.
As more contaminated recyclables are sent to the landfill, landfills all over the world are expanding in size.
According to World Bank, more than 90% of waste from landfills is “openly dumped or burned” in low-income countries. Affected communities include parts of Africa and South Asia, where people are living on or near waste dumps.
“If you reduce what goes to the landfill by recycling, then you also reduce a greater percentage of how many people get displaced,” Sagahon said. “I know that sounds dramatic, but our little choices is what leads to these massive landfills.”
Sagahon was an aspirational recycler, recycling items she believed would be suitable enough to be reused. She said that before she educated herself on which items were recyclable and which ones were not, she used to place such materials as Styrofoam and greasy pizza boxes in recycling bins.
Little did she know that these materials just ended up in the trash.
Denton City Council member Keely Briggs said the two most common contaminants found in the city of Denton’s curbside recycling program are “filled, wet and dirty program materials” and items that are recyclable in other cities but are not collected by Denton’s recycling program.
“It is important that citizens understand what can be placed in the city’s curbside containers and ensure that containers are empty, clean and dry prior to placement,” Briggs said.
According to the city's recycling program, which can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2ZoSFyt, items such as soiled food boxes, plastic bags, used paper towels and “food scraps or liquids,” are all considered contaminants. Just one misplaced “recyclable” can contaminate an entire recycling bin. Once a recycling bin is contaminated, it is sent to the landfill instead of a recycling facility.
Brian Boerner, the city's director of solid waste, said the city has improved education efforts on recycling and changed the way the rules are enforced.
“We have improved and increased education efforts through website updates, outreach events, new residential tours of recycling facility, print media and significant increase in social media,” Boerner said. “To increase recycling at multifamily properties, we have implemented additional education and outreach including specialized tools and materials.”
As education for effective recycling increases, the number of recyclables diverted from Texas landfills has increased by 37% between 2013 and 2018. According to the report "Municipal Solid Waste in Texas: A Year in Review," the number has increased from 1,291,239 tons of recyclable materials diverted in 2013 to 1,769,423 tons in 2018.
A decrease in recycling contamination is also reflected in Denton. Due to recycling container audits and targeted education, Briggs said the city was able to reduce its monthly recycling contamination level from 37% to 23%. Educational tools such as Waste Wizard helps Denton residents determine how or where to properly dispose of various materials.
Sagahon said that the biggest issue with recycling habits on the UNT campus is that students do not know what materials are recyclable and what are not. There have been large signs posted around the campus that list recyclable items; however, she said these signs are not detailed enough. Sagahon said students should remember to recycle only parts of a pizza box that are not covered in grease, and to recycle only the lids of Starbucks cups.
To live a greener lifestyle, Sagahon said recycling is a start in practicing environmentalism, but it is not enough. Sagahon encourages her peers to drink out of reusable drinking bottles and push for legislative action that responds to environmental needs.
“Staying green is also being accountable for your individual actions,” Sagahon said. “So it’s recycling, it’s eating less meat. It’s doing the little things that you don’t really think about, like taking public transport instead of driving your car. It’s the little things that could really make green not just a marketing strategy but an actual movement.”