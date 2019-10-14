Denton police identified Isaiah Rahimi, 20, as the man who was fatally stabbed Saturday night in the parking lot of an auto shop along McKinney Street.
The investigation into Rahimi’s homicide was ongoing Monday afternoon. A police spokeswoman said detectives had interviewed multiple witnesses and possible suspects, but no arrests had been made by midday Monday.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Denton police got a call from a person who said Rahimi asked them to call 911 and report he’d been stabbed. Officers responded to the call, in the 3600 block of McKinney Street, finding the injured man. He was driven to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Though no arrests had been made, investigators were aware of the circumstances that led to the stabbing but would not release those details until after the case was resolved, the spokeswoman, Khristen Jones, said Monday.
Calls to the Denton universities to determine whether Rahimi was a student were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.