With three additional COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Denton County, along with evidence of local transmission, several Denton residents have expressed concern over the availability of coronavirus testing.
With Wednesday's additions, the total number of confirmed cases currently stands at five in Denton County.
The third patient is a Frisco woman in her 50s who is in isolation at her home after travel-related exposure, while the fourth patient is a Frisco man in his 20s who also is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.The fifth patient is a Lewisville man in his 40s who is in isolation and critical condition in an undisclosed Denton County hospital after local transmission.
Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said it was “even more important” to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations after local transmission had been confirmed.
For some Denton residents, existing concerns about the availability of coronavirus testing and whether their symptoms qualify have forced them into self-isolation and quarantine with limited answers.
Matt Shasteen, 36, of Denton, said he asked about testing after developing a fever, respiratory symptoms and a hacking cough on March 11. The University of North Texas employee was tested for flu-like symptoms at an urgent care clinic off West University Drive, and while he tested negative for the flu, he said he was told testing for coronavirus was not available. He said he tried calling “numerous providers' offices” but still was not able to find available testing.
“I’ve contacted Denton County Public Health, and they said that according to their information, private primary care physicians are supposed to collect swab specimens and send them to the lab for testing,” Shasteen said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “But none of the primary care offices or urgent care offices that I called were collecting specimens or had any protocol in place.”
Shasteen, who has self-isolated since his symptoms began, said the only answer he received on testing was to go to the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian. When he called LabCorp, a private laboratory, he said an automated message relayed that “we are not currently collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing.” For many, he said, going to the emergency room is not always an option because of high costs and the possible influx of coronavirus-linked patients.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health, said it's up to a patient's personal doctor whether that person is tested for coronavirus. For those with mild symptoms, she said updated treatment regimens include home isolation, increased cleaning and self-treating of their symptoms.
“Only those who have worsening symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care providers,” Rainey said in an email on Wednesday afternoon.
Patients diagnosed with the virus have reported mild to severe respiratory illnesses with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, which appeared within a two- to 14-day period.
However, some patients, according to the release, can experience more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.
A Denton County woman who asked to remain nameless for fear of repercussions from her employer said she began developing coronavirus-like symptoms on Saturday and has been self-isolating since. She said her symptoms include a persistent low-grade fever and cough, but she has been unable to find available testing.
When she called a Veterans Affairs hospital about testing, she said she was told to come get a prescription to take home. VA clinics in Plano and Dallas also were not testing, she said, and her primary physician told her to contact the health department.
She said her primary physician in Denton expressed concern about exposing other patients, and she indicated the health department was not helpful.
At Medical City Denton, a virtual care screening option is available, which allows North Texans to be screened for coronavirus via a smartphone or computer. However, when asked about the availability of coronavirus testing, Dana Long, spokeswoman for Medical City Denton, could not provide a direct answer.
While additional coronavirus cases are anticipated in Denton County, Dr. Richardson said, health facilities are assessing possible surges to meet potential needs. Meanwhile, additional protective equipment has been procured, such as gowns, face-shields, N-95 respirators and linens, according to a release.
When asked whether facilities were equipped with enough beds and ventilators, neither Medical City Healthcare or their spokesperson could provide a direct answer.