The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth office seeks public feedback on its updates to the master plan for Ray Roberts Lake.
Information about proposed revisions are online at bit.ly/2yEsOtk.
The website includes a presentation, copies of the current plan and land use classifications, as well as information on how to comment. The deadline to virtually review and comment on the plan is June 26.
The plan helps federal officials manage the recreational, natural, and cultural resources of the lake and the land around it. The plan was first drafted in 1983 and was last updated in 2001.
Questions can be emailed to CESWF-PER-Ray-Roberts@usace.army.mil, or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Robert Jordon Lake Manager, 1801 N. Mill St., Lewisville, TX 76057.