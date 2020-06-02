Denton City Council member Deb Armintor did not participate in an emergency closed session covering city security issues over the noon hour Tuesday.
According to a posting, the City Council was being briefed on security issues after several nights of protests in Denton, similar to other protests nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Armintor posted a statement on Facebook stating that Mayor Chris Watts had told her she could not deliberate with the full body because of her past actions following the death of Darius Tarver.
Armintor called the Denton Record-Chronicle after making the post to call attention to the matter, saying she decided to recuse herself after the mayor announced he would ask the entire council whether she could participate in the closed meeting. She opted to recuse herself instead, she said.
Watts, too, called the newspaper after Armintor made the post, saying she had mischaracterized what happened and that she was not “kicked out of the meeting.”
He raised concerns, he said, about Armintor's actions following the Tarver incident, particularly in relation to the protests.
Several weeks ago, council members received a report from City Attorney Aaron Leal outlining how some of Armintor’s actions in the Tarver case were considered individual actions, rather than as a representative among the whole. The report detailed how privileges afforded to the whole — such as closed-session meetings — are not granted to the individual person.
The analysis was written in response to a opinion letter published in the newspaper.
This report will be updated.