Deb Armintor may have made history Tuesday when she received 27,587 votes in her reelection bid against Rick Baria for at-large Place 5 on the Denton City Council.
“It would take a lot of research to determine that, but I would not be at all surprised since this election was held in November instead of May when it would have normally been held,” Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said.
Council members this year moved the election from May to November because of the pandemic. Historically, turnout is higher during presidential elections, officials have said.
A review of Denton municipal election results from 1996 to 2020 shows that no candidate has come close to Armintor’s total on Election Day. In 1996, Denton’s population was about 78,000. Today, it’s more than 141,000.
“I don’t know the answer for sure, but when I think about this year’s unprecedented numbers, and when you consider how much the population of Denton has grown, how historically low turnout for local elections typically are … it seems highly likely that I have received more votes any City Council candidate in the history of Denton,” Armintor said. “As a grassroots activist candidate who has always been the underdog … that is overwhelming and humbling beyond words. Democracy is a powerful thing. It was the people of Denton — the people I serve.”
A University of North Texas professor, Armintor received 55.9% of the vote. Baria, a land planner, received 44% of the vote (21,730). The combined 49,317 votes are the second-most cast in any of the city races. The first is for mayor, with 51,129.
“Some people voted in [the Place 5] race and didn’t vote in others,” Baria said on Wednesday. “I think I ran a clean race. A lot of people came to her defense.”
Baria was referring to the smear campaign that included postcards and signs that called Armintor “dangerous,” listed her cellphone number, used photos edited to put her face behind bars and used her Facebook photos to mock her without disclosing who or what organization paid for the materials — a violation of Chapter 259 of the Texas Election Code.
“Some people think I had something to do with that, but I didn’t do it,” Baria said. “I don’t have the money to do it. I don’t have any animosity toward her. I never did. I try to treat people well.”
Of the 43 precincts across the city, Armintor won 29 of them. She and Birdia Johnson, who was elected to District 1, are scheduled to be sworn in Nov. 17. It will be Armintor’s second term and Johnson’s first one.