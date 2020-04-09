A man charged with murder in a 2018 stabbing in Arlington was arrested by Denton police late Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for violating bond conditions, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
Darian Watts, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Drew Jones in April 2018 in Arlington. Police determined that Jones had been in a fight with another man over a water bottle, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Beckwith said officers determined Watts was a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Inman Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, although that charge was added later. His arrest was for the violation of bond conditions.
A caller told Denton police around 1 a.m. Wednesday that two men armed with guns forced their way into her home at The Forum student apartments early Wednesday and took some electronic devices and possibly credit cards, according to a police report. Beckwith said police are still investigating on the second person involved.
Watts was arrested by Arlington police in April 2018 in connection with Jones’ death. Arlington police responded to a disturbance at an Arlington apartment complex on April 12, 2018, and found a man with a stab wound lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead the next day.
Jones accidentally knocked over a water bottle, and another person yelled at him, Jill Thompson, Jones’ mother, told the Star-Telegram in April 2019. She said her other son was a witness to the fight that broke out after, and that Jones was stabbed in the left side of his chest.
Watts was released on a $25,000 bond in April 2019 but was rearrested that same month on a warrant for violating conditions of his bond release. He was released on Sept. 26, 2019, after posting a $50,000 bond. Another warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2020 after he was accused of failing a drug test.
The Star-Telegram reported that the bond conditions included reporting to the Tarrant County community supervision and corrections department and paying fees, abstaining from the use of alcohol or illegal drugs, not purchasing weapons, submitting urine samples and allowing a supervision officer to visit the suspect’s home.
The Star-Telegram reported Watts is from Grand Prairie. Denton County jail records show he lives in Denton.
Watts was booked Thursday into the Denton County Jail. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond for aggravated robbery. Denton County jail records also list his murder charge from Tarrant County.