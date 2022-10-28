LGBTQbooks2
Some of the children’s books related to LGBTQ topics are available for checkout at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in Arlington on Oct. 18.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

ARLINGTON — Arlington public libraries will display LGBTQ materials in teenage and adult sections, but not in the children’s section, according to guidelines recommended Thursday by the city’s library advisory board.

All sections, including the children’s, will have designated areas with age-appropriate LGBTQ content.

