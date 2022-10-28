ARLINGTON — Arlington public libraries will display LGBTQ materials in teenage and adult sections, but not in the children’s section, according to guidelines recommended Thursday by the city’s library advisory board.
All sections, including the children’s, will have designated areas with age-appropriate LGBTQ content.
The advisory board voted 9-1 on the guidelines after nearly four hours of often-heated debate, with both members of the LGBTQ community and Christian faith arguing they were marginalized.
Arlington resident Heather Lowe said she worries restricting displays will open the floodgates for small groups of people “who scream the loudest” to get what they want.
“This is not about books or displays. This is about an organized attempt to push back against our city’s growing diversity,” she said. “We cannot let the library become a tool of bigotry and exclusion.”
Others said that LGBTQ book displays during Pride Month infringe on their rights to not see such material and force them to have conversations with their children they would prefer not to have.
Arlington resident Gina Woodlee said she plans to take her objections to the City Council.
“Is there no line in the sand to protect our children?” she said. “They are acting like we’re all Christian bigots. We love all people. We just believe their lifestyle is a sin.”
Battles over library books also have erupted in public libraries, where books about race and sexual orientation are frequent targets.
A group of pastors recently shared their concerns with Arlington library officials that displaying books with LGBTQ content harms teenagers’ mental health.
Then at a public meeting earlier this month, multiple people accused the library of stocking pornography and said these books are “grooming” children. Grooming refers to a process in which offenders try to win a child’s trust in an effort to develop a sexual relationship.
Books in Arlington’s children’s sections include Heather Has Two Mommies, My Two Dads and Me, Pride Puppy!, the tale of a puppy who gets lost while his family is attending a pride parade, and And Tango Makes Three, about two boy penguins.
Atlas Yunus, 17, a student at Oakridge School in Arlington, said tucking away those books stigmatizes LGBTQ people and instills a sense of shame.
“The queer community is not going away,” she said. “We are tired of being on the back shelf.”
But Donald Warner said the religious community cannot be ignored. “Libraries should not be in the position of promoting a lifestyle,” he said.
Before the meeting, Arlington libraries posted an online survey to gather feedback.
Of the roughly 1,800 who responded, 1,062 people said they did not want limits on where LGBTQ materials were displayed; 686 wanted them only in adult sections; 51 did not want any displays; and seven did not want political or controversial displays.
City Council must adopt the new recommendations, which is typically a formality.