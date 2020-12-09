A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden confirmed the agency is investigating the death of an Argyle turkey after the gobbler, known locally as Tom, was allegedly hit by a driver who wrung its neck and made off with the body.
Social media posts on Wednesday morning alleged a man killed Tom, grabbing him by the neck and throwing the bird into his car. Joshua Bulger, a game warden, said authorities are still investigating.
ARGYLE — His saunter was fantastic, but it was his sprint that keeps me up at night.
“All we know is someone pulled over onto the side of the road this morning and it sounds like they wrung the turkey’s neck,” Bulger said.
Bulger said it was the turkey that’s been in Argyle for years.
A statement from the Argyle Police Department says police were informed via social media about an injured turkey around 8:35 a.m. The release says they spoke with a witness and have possibly identified someone involved during an investigation throughout the day.
The department obtained video footage of someone possibly involved in the incident, from a camera in the area of Frenchtown Road and Charyl Lynn Drive.
According to the statement, information was forwarded to Texas Parks and Wildlife for any potential charges. Game Warden Joshua Espinoza said there are numerous charges to take into consideration, including the legal and illegal means in which an animal is harmed or killed, such as whether the person had a hunting license.
Tom has been Argyle’s self-appointed traffic conductor. He hated black Jeeps and you could find him pecking at tires near Argyle Auto Care on Frenchtown Road, service adviser Corey Elam said.
Cantankerous is how Elam described the town’s notable bird, who was famously difficult to deal with.
“He just walked around,” Elam said. “It felt like he owned the place, directing traffic and stopping traffic on [U.S. Highway] 377. The people of Argyle always put up with him because he was the unofficial mayor of Argyle. ... It was kind of fun and all of us, you know, grin and bear it.”
Elam said the shop owner is making plans to make a memorial for Tom, but it could take a few days to finalize.
An Argyle police sergeant told the Denton Record-Chronicle last year Tom was a traffic hazard as he frequented U.S. 377 and pecked at cars’ tires. Elam said he’s heard Tom has been around Argyle for six to seven years.
Tom’s antics made the rounds on social media, garnering a Facebook page that highlighted when he’d perch on his corner or chase bicyclists.
“If you ran from him, he’d be more than obliged to chase after you,” Elam said. “He was a good bird and there is really no reason for what happened. No reason at all, except for one man’s frustration.”